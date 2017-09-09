PathPartner Will Be at IBC 2017, Showcasing 4K HEVC Encoder and Decoder Solutions

FREMONT, CA–(Marketwired – September 08, 2017) – PathPartner Technology, a leading provider of embedded multimedia software services and solutions will be at IBC 2017 at Rai Amsterdam, Netherlands from Sep. 12-16. IBC is one of the world’s leading media, entertainment and technology shows. PathPartner will present demos on HEVC solutions offering higher compression, quality encoding, low-power FPGA and low latencies. Join PathPartner, as they unfold their unparalleled achievements in software-based solutions for video processing and delivery.

Demo highlights include:

Licensable broadcast quality HEVC encoder on Intel dual socket E5 server

Supports 422 and 420

Supports 8-bit and 10-bit

Encodes in real-time for both 4K30 and 4K60

With features like 4KP30, Main profile L5.1 and Controllable Slice/Tile configurations, PathPartner’s HEVC encoders are designed for multi-core asymmetric processors and are available for licensing on Intel’s dual socket Xeon E5-2699v3 processor platform.

Licensable ultra-low-latency universal HEVC decoder on Xilinx Kintex KU060

Supports IPP, IBBP and Random access

Supports 8-bit and 10-bit

Decodes in real-time 4KP30 or two channel 1080P60

Characterized by minimal CPU-usage, power-consumption and physical resource utilization, the high efficiency decoders perform with least resource utilization at 1080p @120 fps / 4KP30 on Zynq FPGAs. The ultra-low-latency decoders support main profiles and up to Level 5.1.

When asked about their solutions, Ramkishor Korada, global head of Sales and Business Development at PathPartner, said, “With a demand for quality broadcast and multi-platform content delivery, our solutions provide increased efficiencies and higher revenue at lower operating costs. PathPartner’s expert engineers handcraft algorithms that are easy to deploy and integrate with custom hardware.”

About PathPartner Technology: PathPartner offers design, development and integration services in advanced embedded technology. Based out of Fremont, Calif., PathPartner Technology Inc is an affiliate of PathPartner Technology Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

With an unparalleled experience in transforming innovative ideas into full-fledged products, PathPartner provides its clients the advantage of top-of-the-line technologies, superior performance and faster time-to-market options. Having the expertise in BSP & device drivers, multimedia codecs, algorithms, imaging and hardware design, PathPartner is geared for technology driven execution and quality delivery for corporations across industries including automotive, semiconductor, broadcast, healthcare, cameras and surveillance.