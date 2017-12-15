Patient Home Monitoring Securityholders Vote in Favour of Plan of Arrangement with Viemed Healthcare

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA–(Marketwired – Dec. 15, 2017) -

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (the “Company” or “PHM“) (TSX VENTURE:PHM), a healthcare services company with operations in the U.S., is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the “Shareholders“) and its optionholders (together with the Shareholders, the “PHM Securityholders“) have voted today at the annual and special meeting of PHM Securityholders (the “Meeting“) to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) between PHM and Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (“Viemed“), PHM’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The Arrangement was approved by 99.992% of the votes cast by PHM Securityholders voting together as a single class.

Additionally, all annual matters that were put before Shareholders at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of PHM’s directors (to be effective until completion of the Arrangement) and the reappointment of MNP LLP as PHM’s auditor. PHM also received Shareholder approval for the adoption of a new stock option plan and restricted share unit and deferred share unit plan for each of PHM and Viemed for use immediately upon completion of the Arrangement.

For more information on the matters voted on at the Meeting and for details of the Arrangement, please see PHM’s management information circular dated November 13, 2017, which has been filed on PHM’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

PHM’s application to the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court“) to obtain the final order approving the Arrangement is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Assuming Court approval is obtained and that the other conditions of the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about December 22, 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

