Patients Are Not the #1 Target for Social Media & Other Digital Marketing Strategies, New Study Finds

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC–(Marketwired – August 16, 2017) – A new study of pharmaceutical marketing teams found that the primary digital strategy priority is to educate and communicate with physicians, making communication with patients across digital platforms a secondary priority.

Industry data collected and analyzed by business intelligence firm, Cutting Edge Information, revealed that 80% of surveyed life science marketing teams consider healthcare physicians (HCPs) their primary target, with over 63% of surveyed teams using mobile health applications (mHealth) for physician detailing and physician education.

The study, Pharmaceutical Marketing: Reevaluate Digital Trends and Metrics for Social Media and Mobile Success, found that from the 40% of surveyed pharmaceutical marketing teams targeting patients, half (50%) of them use mobile initiatives for patient education.

“Digital marketing is a relatively new frontier for the life science industry,” said Natalie DeMasi, research team leader at Cutting Edge Information. “One of the biggest challenges in the digital marketing space is for teams to incorporate these new technologies in the restricted pharmaceutical environment.”

Data from the same study identified the second largest group (60%) targeted for digital marketing strategies as sales representatives, medical science liaisons (MSLs) and other field forces.

Cutting Edge Information's study, Pharmaceutical Marketing: Reevaluate Digital Trends and Metrics for Social Media and Mobile Success, explores the specific objectives, platforms and ROI metrics that life science teams employ in digital marketing. This report features analysis of exciting and potentially concerning up-and-coming trends in the digital marketing space.

This report is designed to help marketing executives:

Determine how to allocate your team’s marketing and digital marketing budget

Identify key objectives and primary platforms used for social media and mHealth initiatives

Distinguish the most effective metrics and methods for evaluating digital marketing initiatives

For more information about pharmaceutical industry marketing, please visit https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product-category/marketing/.

