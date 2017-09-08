Patients Can Now Receive Fat Reduction with Ultrasound at the Philadelphia Area’s Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa

BRYN MAWR, PA–(Marketwired – September 08, 2017) – Patients in Delaware, Montgomery, and Chester counties can now experience both skin tightening and fat reduction within the same treatment session. Cirillo Cosmetic’s latest multi-platform technology, added in summer 2017, combines both vShape Radiofrequency (RF) and “Next Generation” vShape Ultrasound (US) to providethe body contouring results patients desire.

The highly customizable vShape combination therapy — which can be used on all skin and body types — yields four main benefits:

reduces wrinkles improves the appearance of cellulite reduces fat for more sculpted contours tightens and resurfaces the skin

vShape US combines Hot Ultrasound and Cold Shear Wave technology to effectively reduce deeper-seated fat deposits. Selectively targeted US energy can disrupt pockets of subcutaneous fat known as adipose tissue, which can then be naturally processed and flushed out of the body. The US energy is transmitted to the treatment area through a specialized handpiece connected to the vShape platform.

At Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa, the skilled team uses vShape US to target fat deposits on the neck (under the chin), arms, inner and outer thighs, back (especially for bra fat), love handles, abdomen, and knees. The US energy is transmitted to the selected treatment areas through the use of a special handpiece connected to the vShape platform.

Each patient has a unique body profile and desired outcome. Cirillo Cosmetic will tailor the number of vShape RF and/or vShape US sessions required to achieve the best possible skin tightening and fat reduction results.

In addition to providing state-of-the-art body contouring with vShape RF and US, CoolSculpting®, and Vanquish ME™, Cirillo Cosmetic adds Z WavePro therapy for unmatched results. Z WavePro therapy uses high energy radial shockwaves to improve skin’s firmness, smoothness, elasticity, and to boost the overall effectiveness of all fat reducing technologies.

More information about vShape RF, vShape US, CoolSculpting®, Vanquish ME™, and Z WavePro, as well as other cosmetic dermatology treatments, can be found on the Cirillo Cosmetic website. To learn more about available treatments for fat reduction, cellulite reduction, and skin tightening, contact the practice online or call the office at 610.525.5029 to request a consultation with a talented, licensed medical provider.