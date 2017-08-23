PayByPhone Appoints Francis Dupuis as new CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payments, today announced that it has appointed Francis Dupuis as President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 23rd, 2017. Kush Parikh, former President and CEO, has stepped down from the role after his successful 3.5-year term with the business. During his time at PayByPhone, Kush led the business to profitability, established a strong focus on end customers and was pivotal in its ground-breaking sale to Volkswagen Financial Services.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the software industry and a deep product background, Francis is exactly the kind of leader we need to further grow and innovate in the parking market on an international scale,” said Stefan Imme, Head of M&A and Investment Management at Volkswagen Financial Services AG.

Francis, a long-standing member of the executive team at PayByPhone, takes the reins at a pivotal time for the company. The recent acquisition of PayByPhone by Volkswagen Financial Service AG gives the PayByPhone team unprecedented access to the automotive industry at a time when smart parking and smart city initiatives are booming.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity we have to build on our history of innovation and continue to drive the transformation of the parking industry,” Francis Dupuis said. “We’re extremely well poised to grow the business to its true potential.”

ABOUT PAYBYPHONE

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $325 million in payments annually. Through the company’s mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines.

CONTACT: Thomas Nguyen, Marketing Manager tnguyen@paybyphone.com