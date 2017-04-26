PayByPhone to introduce Apple Pay to UK this summer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) – PayByPhone, the app that lets you pay for parking using your smartphone launches Apple Pay, solidifying its place as the global leader in secure mobile parking payments. The company offers Apple Pay to its North American market and will be adding the feature to the UK market later this year. The timing of this feature is welcomed by the industry after a UK competitor to PayByPhone, RingGo, made headlines when its new app caused a UK wide data breach.

PayByPhone’s consumer centric service continues to put the user’s private information first, and the addition of a biometric payment option not only adds an extra layer of security but makes the app even easier to use. If you have Apple Pay installed on your phone, it will automatically be available to use when it comes time to pay for your parking. For Android users, PayByPhone has also introduced Android Pay in North America.

“The usability of our app is second only to the security of our user’s personal information,” explains Kush Parikh, President and CEO of PayByPhone. “The addition of Apple Pay offers another secure channel pay and puts us further ahead of our competition in the secure payments space.”

Parkers can easily add Apple Pay as a payment method by going into the ‘Wallet’ settings in their iPhone and adding a credit or debit card. Once the account has been created, Apple Pay can be used in conjunction with PayByPhone, eliminating the need to carry coins or cards.

The PayByPhone app features a countdown timer and smart reminders that trigger before a parking session expires, reducing the risk of receiving a parking ticket. It also gives you the ability to extend your parking session from anywhere.

The PayByPhone app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Registration only takes a few moments and can also be completed at www.paybyphone.com.

ABOUT PAYBYPHONE

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $325 million in payments annually. Through the company’s mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

Many of the largest and most complex parking operations in the world use PayByPhone, including San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, Vancouver, London and Paris. PayByPhone is wholly-owned by Volkswagen Financial Services, part of the largest auto manufacturer in the world, with brands that include VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati.