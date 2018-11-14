PCL Construction Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2019

CBJ Newsmakers

Edmonton, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The PCL family of companies is pleased to announce that it has once again made the list of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. This marks the tenth year PCL has been recognized as a top Canadian workplace.

PCL employs more than 4000 salaried employees and 10,000 tradespeople across the company. Employees enjoy a culture centered on professional development and training opportunities, flexible benefits, health and wellness initiatives, social events, and a strong focus on community giving. PCL is 100 percent employee owned—a model unique in the construction industry that ensures employees share in the success of the company.

“To be named to Canada’s Top 100 Employers list for 10 straight years is an accomplishment we’re extremely proud of and true testimony to the culture of PCL,” said Mike Olsson, vice president of human resources and professional development, PCL Construction. “At PCL, we’re passionate about the work we do, as well as about ensuring that all employees have the resources they need to build upon their future.”

Canada’s Top 100 Employers is a national competition that recognizes industry-leading employers who offer exceptional workplaces for their employees. Of the 13,000 employers invited to apply, only 100 are chosen by an academic advisory board of distinguished human resources professionals. Employers are evaluated using eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial, and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

The full list of the 2019 Canada’s Top 100 Employers can be found in a special feature in the November 9 issue of the Globe and Mail.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $8 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

