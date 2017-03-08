PDAC 2017 Convention exceeds expectations

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 08, 2017) – Attendance at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) 2017 Convention totalled 24,161 — a strong indication that confidence has returned to the mineral exploration and mining industry.

The annual PDAC Convention — the world’s largest industry event — attracted investors, analysts, mining executives, prospectors, geologists, government officials and students.

“The mineral exploration and mining industry is cyclical in nature and has faced a variety of economic challenges over the past several years, but optimism has always remained and it’s fantastic to see this being reflected at the PDAC Convention,” says PDAC President Glenn Mullan, referring to sold out exhibitor space, investor meetings, Short Courses, Mineral Outlook Luncheon, and Awards Gala. “There was an upbeat vibe throughout the convention — a positive sign for the sector going forward.”

PDAC, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, hosted the International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) for the second year, bringing together 25 Ministers responsible for mining from around the world. The event, hosted at BMO, provided an important setting for the global mining community to explore challenges and opportunities affecting the industry. This year’s Summit focused on innovation in the mining industry and the clean innovation agenda.

“PDAC is seen as the voice of responsible mineral exploration and mining, not only in Canada but also abroad,” says PDAC Executive Director Andrew Cheatle. “We must continue to build strong working relationships, both nationally and internationally, and the PDAC Convention is the best opportunity to make these connections and showcase our industry and its importance to social-economic development.”

The Honourable Jim Carr, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, announced the renewal of the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) for one year, along with the maintenance of the flow-through share system. Overall, over 20 Parliamentarians attended including three Cabinet Ministers.

