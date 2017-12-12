Peace Valley Solidarity Initiative Sets Date for Accountability Summit on NDP’s Reckless Decision to Proceed with Site C

VICTORIA, BC–(Marketwired – December 11, 2017) – Today the Peace Valley Solidarity Initiative (PVSI) announced that an Accountability Summit on Site C will be held in Vancouver on January 20 – 21, 2018, to hold the NDP government to account for its unconscionable decision to complete construction of the Site C hydroelectric dam project. The Premier and Cabinet, as well as people from all political parties and walks of life concerned with the Site C decision and how it was made, are invited to attend.

PVSI is asking the NDP to provide all the data, analysis and excel spreadsheets underlying their decision before Christmas so the province’s business case for proceeding with Site C can be analyzed before the summit.

“The expert evidence we presented to Cabinet to cancel Site C was completely ignored,” says Rob Botterell legal counsel to PVLA and PVEA. “Robert McCullough, an independent energy expert with 40 years of experience, was never contacted to provide more detail of his expert analysis to the Cabinet, after November 30, 2017. The silence was deafening. Clearly the decision has been made for some time. At least with Premier Christy Clark, my clients were not promised an open, fair and transparent process as was promised by Premier Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James. That turned out to be a sham.”

In a news conference earlier today, Premier Horgan stated that if Site C were to be cancelled electricity rates would go up by 12% “almost immediately,” foregoing the ability to fund very important capital projects like schools and hospitals, bridges and transit. He also stated that the BC NDP would not be able to deliver on their election promises of making services available to people when and where they need it. These statements are 100% in contradiction to Robert McCullough’s testimony to Cabinet and the BC Utilities Commission.

“The NDP has not brought us the change we expected from them; today’s announcement proclaims business as usual in Victoria,” says Dr. Steve Gray, Chair, Peace Valley Solidarity Initiative. “Everyone in the province is affected financially by this decision. We are heartbroken for First Nations who have laboured to build relationships with government based on respect and trust, and now find that their rights are again being negotiated behind closed doors.” He adds, “The loss of agricultural land is unprecedented and very bad news for our food security in the face of climate change. Once we hear from the Premier and Cabinet on January 20 and 21, we will decide how to hold this government accountable. Everything is on the table. Surely, not all NDP MLA’s support or condone this decision. This fight for the Peace River is not over.”

Additional information:

Video from today’s earlier news conference in Victoria can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/peacevalleylandownerassoc/videos/1676791342342989/

Please see attached fact sheet: Site C: Fact vs. Fiction

For all other reports, fact sheets and letters please visit http://www.peacevalleyland.com/sitecinquiry

Please note: the Peace Valley Solidarity Initiative (PVSI) a separate entity from the Peace Valley Landowner Association (PVLA) and Peace Valley Environment Association (PVEA). PSVI supports the work that has been done by the PVLA and PVEA in favour of the cancellation of the Site C dam project.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/11/11G148691/Site_C_Dam_-_Fact_or_Fiction-846ec796b3fda1f89968730b9480f2a0.pdf