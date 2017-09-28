PeaksaverPLUS delivers for Ontario during September heatwave

Mississauga, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

PeaksaverPLUS was activated on September 25th & 26th by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to reduce electricity consumption resulting from the extreme record-breaking temperatures in Ontario. Approximately 300,000 residential and small commercial smart thermostats and switches were activated by Rodan Energy to deliver significant reduction in power consumption. Rodan Energy is the program delivery agent for the peaksaverPLUS program that remotely controls participants’ thermostat and air conditioning devices. When activated, these systems deliver approximately 175 MW in electricity demand reduction in the Province of Ontario.

This conservation and demand management program implemented by the IESO and Ontario’s local distribution companies, helps to reduce Ontario’s electricity use at times when consumption is high, as was the case over the past few days.

“The peaksaverPLUS™ program has continually shown its value when called upon during peak events. This is one of the IESO’s green, clean energy resources” said Paul Grod, President of Rodan Energy Solutions. As the Dispatch Administrator of the peaksaverPLUS Program, Rodan Energy Solutions, contributes to the delivery of energy savings for Ontario through residential and commercial Demand Response. Rodan Energy controls and operates devices in several hundred thousand homes and small businesses in cooperation with over 50 utilities and the IESO.

About Rodan Energy Solutions

Rodan Energy delivers intelligent energy solutions to large consumers, distributors and power producers. With its expertise in metering, demand response, energy analytics and systems engineering, Rodan Energy enables its clients to reduce their total energy spend, enhance power system reliability and help develop a sustainable energy future. Rodan Energy’s Energent division has several micro/macro grid optimization projects underway, including being selected as a vendor for the Ontario Green Button initiative, chosen as a Transformative Energy Innovator by the Ontario Centre of Excellence (Centre for Energy); and recognized as by Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance as one of the top six companies globally that provide industrial energy management information systems.

Rodan Energy is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario with an Innovation hub in Kitchener‐Waterloo and a Western office in Calgary, Alberta.

CONTACT: For further information on Rodan Energy, visit www.rodanenergy.com or contact Omi Sahota, Marketing Manager at omi.sahota@rodanenergy.com or 905.625.9900 x241