Peapack-Gladstone Bank Announces Appointment of Robert P. Konopka, Jr., Senior Managing Director, Private Banker at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

BEDMINSTER, NJ–(Marketwired – Jul 20, 2017) – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Robert P. Konopka, Jr., Senior Managing Director, Private Banker at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Robert is now a part of the Private Banking team focusing on the development and growth of the New York City market while providing the Bank’s exclusive one-touch private banking experience.

Mr. Konopka is a seasoned advisor and portfolio management executive with a proven track record, specializing in developing and managing relationships with high-net-worth individuals and businesses. He served as vice president, private banker at TD Wealth and BNY Mellon Wealth Management, New York, New York where he was a relationship manager in private banking and lending in the Tri-State area. In 2013 Mr. Konopka ranked #1 nationally for both deposit growth, number of new accounts and assets, and he was designated as top referrer of new investment management relationships. At The Bank of New York he was previously responsible for managing all financial activities for the largest branch in the retail network.

Mr. Konopka holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York with a minor in Political Science. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 Licenses and completed Jon A. Stroble Credit Training. A resident of Rye, New York, Robert is an active member of the Resurrection Church.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.95 billion as of March 31, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.