Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong Second Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

BEDMINSTER, NJ–(Marketwired – Jul 28, 2017) – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) (the “Company”) reported record net income of $15.92 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $12.05 million and $0.74, respectively, for the same six month period last year, reflecting increases of $3.87 million, or 32 percent, and $0.17 per share, or 23 percent, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded net income of $7.94 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.45, compared to $6.56 million and $0.40 for the same three month period last year, reflecting increases of $1.38 million, or 21 percent, and $0.05 per share, or 13 percent, respectively.

The first quarter of 2017 included a $662 thousand benefit to income tax expense related to the adoption of ASU 2016-09, Compensation – Stock Compensation, improvements to employee share-based payment accounting. This increased net income by $662 thousand and earnings per share by 4 cents.

The second quarter of 2017, when compared to the second quarter of 2016, reflected increases in net interest income, wealth management fee income, and other non-interest income. Expenses in the 2017 second quarter, when compared to the same 2016 quarter, included increased compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by decreased FDIC insurance expense.

The following table summarizes specified financial measures for the second quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

(Dollars in millions, except EPS) June 30, June 30, Increase/ 2017 2016 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 26.97 $ 24.18 $ 2.79 12 % Provision for loan losses $ 2.20 $ 2.20 $ - 0 % Pretax income $ 12.85 $ 10.65 $ 2.20 21 % Net income $ 7.94 $ 6.56 $ 1.38 21 % Diluted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.05 13 % Total revenue $ 35.14 $ 31.62 $ 3.52 11 % Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.73 % 0.06 Return on average equity 9.06 % 9.06 % - Efficiency ratio (A) 57.18 % 60.36 % (3.18 ) Book value per share $ 20.00 $ 17.74 $ 2.26 13 % Tangible book value per share (A) 19.82 17.55 2.27 13 %

(A) See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables beginning on page 24.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “We had a very strong start to 2017, and that continued right through the second quarter of 2017.”

Select highlights follow:

Growth in diluted EPS for Q2 2017 when compared to Q2 2016 was $0.05 per share, or 13 percent.

At June 30, 2017, the market value of assets under administration (AUA) at the Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the “Bank”) increased to $3.9 billion from $3.4 billion one year ago, reflecting growth of 15 percent.

Fee income from the Private Wealth Management Division totaled $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $4.9 million for the same quarter in 2016, reflecting growth of 4 percent. Wealth management fee income, comprising nearly 15 percent of the Company’s total revenue, contributes significantly to the Company’s diversified revenue sources.

Loans at June 30, 2017 totaled $3.67 billion. This reflected net growth of $227 million compared to the prior quarter (7 percent compared to the prior quarter or 26 percent on an annualized basis); and $453 million (14 percent) when compared to $3.21 billion of loans at June 30, 2016.

Commercial & Industrial (C&I) loans at June 30, 2017 totaled $801 million. This reflected net growth of $113 million compared to the prior quarter (16 percent compared to the prior quarter or 66 percent on an annualized basis), and net growth of $225 million (39 percent) when compared to $576 million in C&I loans at June 30, 2016.

Total “customer” deposit balances (defined as deposits excluding brokered CDs and brokered “overnight” interest-bearing demand deposits) totaled $3.31 billion at June 30, 2017. This reflected net growth of $156 million compared to the prior quarter (5 percent compared to the prior quarter or 20 percent on an annualized basis), and reflected growth of $497 million (18 percent) when compared to $2.82 billion of total “customer” deposit balances at June 30, 2016.

Asset quality metrics continued to be strong at June 30, 2017. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2017, while up somewhat from the March 31, 2017 level, were just $16.0 million, or 0.38 percent of total assets. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $1.2 million, or 0.03 percent of total loans at June 30, 2017.

The Company’s book value per share at June 30, 2017 of $20.00 reflected improvement when compared to $17.74 at June 30, 2016. Year over year growth in book value per share totaled $2.26 or 13 percent.

Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin

Net interest income and net interest margin were $26.97 million and 2.76 percent for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $25.59 million and 2.71 percent for the first quarter of 2017, reflecting growth of $1.38 million or 5 percent and compared to $24.18 million and 2.79 percent for the same quarter last year, reflecting growth in net interest income of $2.79 million or 12 percent when compared to the same prior year period. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2017 benefitted from loan growth during 2016 and into 2017, as well as benefitting slightly from the recent Federal Reserve rate hikes. The June 2017 quarter included approximately $780 thousand of prepayment premiums received on the prepayment of certain loans, reflecting an increase from $515 thousand for the March 2017 quarter and $452 thousand for the June 2016 quarter.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2017 increased when compared to the first quarter of 2017, but decreased when compared to the same quarter of 2016. The increase was due to a reduction in our interest earning cash balances during the second quarter of 2017, as well as the effect of the increased market rates on our adjustable rate assets. The decrease when comparing the June 2017 quarter to the June 2016 quarter was due to the issuance of the $50 million in subordinated debt in June 2016, as well as the maintenance of higher liquidity in the 2017 second quarter when compared to the 2016 second quarter, the effect of which was partially offset by increased market rates on our adjustable rate assets.

As noted above, the net interest margin is also affected by the maintenance of liquid assets on the Company’s balance sheet. Mr. Kennedy said, “In addition to $409 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on our balance sheet, we also have over $1.1 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which we only have $146 million drawn as of June 30, 2017.”

The Company’s interest rate sensitivity models indicate that the Company’s net interest income and margin would continue to improve slightly in a rising interest rate environment, but such income and margin would also be impacted by competitive pressures in attracting new loans and deposits.

Wealth Management Business

In the June 2017 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated $5.09 million in fee income compared to $4.82 million for the March 2017 quarter, and $4.90 million for the June 2016 quarter.

While, total fee income for the June 2017 quarter increased by $187 thousand, or approximately 4 percent, from the June 2016 quarter, “recurring type” fee income (tied to asset management fees and custody fees) grew 8 percent. Growth in recurring fee income was due to strong net inflows from new business, a healthy equity market which resulted in positive market action in client portfolios as well as additions to accounts from existing clients, all partially offset by normal levels of disbursements and outflows.

The market value of the AUA of the wealth management division was $3.9 billion at June 30, 2017, an increase of $94 million, or 3 percent (11 percent on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2017 and an increase of $433 million, or 15 percent, from $3.4 billion at June 30, 2016.

John P. Babcock, President of PGB Private Wealth Management, said, “We had a solid second quarter and first six months of the year. Our pipeline continues to be robust and we expect continued growth driven by organic new business, the expansion of existing relationships and potential strategic acquisitions of wealth management firms. On May 26, 2017, we announced our agreement to acquire Gladstone, NJ based Murphy Capital Management, Inc. (‘MCM’). MCM will add approximately $850 million of assets under administration to our current $3.9 billion.”

Mr. Babcock also commented, “Our differentiator is our personalized, pro-active advice led approach, and the quality of our people. We combine investment, tax, financial, fiduciary, banking and lending capabilities into one integrated plan that helps our clients achieve their goals and objectives.”

Loan Originations / Loans

At June 30, 2017, loans totaled $3.67 billion compared to $3.44 billion at March 31, 2017 and compared to $3.21 billion at June 30, 2016, representing net increases of $227 million compared to the March 2017 quarter (7 percent or 26 percent on an annualized basis), and $453 million (14 percent) compared to a year ago at June 30, 2016. Mr. Kennedy noted, “We continue to believe we have a very high quality loan portfolio, as evidenced by very strong asset quality metrics.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, residential mortgage loans grew $40 million to $611 million at June 30, 2017 when compared to the March 2017 quarter. For the twelve months from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2017, residential mortgage loans grew $127 million, or 26 percent.

For the June 2017 quarter, commercial real estate mortgage loans (not including multifamily loans) grew $36 million to $609 million when compared to the March 2017 quarter (6 percent or 25 percent on an annualized basis). For the twelve months from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2017 commercial real estate mortgage loans grew $150 million, or 33 percent.

At June 30, 2017, the multifamily loan portfolio totaled $1.50 billion (or 41 percent of total loans), basically flat to $1.47 billion (or 43 percent of total loans) three months ago at March 31, 2017 and $1.56 billion (or 49 percent of total loans) at June 30, 2016.

Mr. Kennedy said, “As I explained previously, we have been managing our balance sheet such that multifamily loans decline as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio and C&I loans become a larger percentage of the overall loan portfolio. We made progress on this front late in 2015, throughout 2016, and into 2017, but particularly this past quarter. Of course, this balance sheet management will not be linear each quarter, but rather will be apparent over periods of time.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, commercial loans grew $113 million to $801 million when compared to the March 2017 quarter. For the twelve months from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2017 commercial loans grew $225 million, or 39 percent. At June 30, 2017 the commercial loan portfolio comprised 21.8 percent of the overall loan portfolio up from 20.0 percent at March 31, 2017, and up from 17.9 percent one year ago at June 30, 2016.

Mr. Kennedy said, “We have seen, and believe we will continue to see, our C&I client base and corresponding loan portfolio grow. Additionally, as announced on April 25, 2017, we were recently successful in bringing on a team of very experienced bankers to focus on equipment financing, and $24 million of volume, in that loan category, was funded in June 2017. While this team has begun producing faster than previously assumed, we still generally expect that revenue and profitability related to this new group will lag related expenses by several quarters.”

Mr. Kennedy went on to say, “Our private banking business model of addressing the sophisticated needs and expectations of successful business owners and entrepreneurs is being well received. The ability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enables us to provide a unique boutique level of service to business owners and middle market clients.”

Eric H. Waser, Head of Commercial Banking noted, “We are extremely pleased with how our ‘Advice Led’ approach is capturing the attention of the business community.”

Deposits / Funding / Balance Sheet Management

As noted previously, in June 2016, the Company issued $50 million of subordinated debt ($48.7 million net of underwriting fees and expenses) bearing interest at an annual rate of 6 percent for the first five years, and thereafter at an adjustable rate until maturity in June 2026 or earlier redemption.

During the June 2017 quarter, the increase in loans of $227 million was primarily funded by customer deposit growth of $156 million, net (principally interest-bearing checking), increased capital of $16 million, decreased cash/cash equivalents of $25 million, and increased other borrowings of $52 million.

Brokered interest-bearing demand (“overnight”) deposits totaled $180 million at June 30, 2017, flat to the March 31, 2017 balance and down $20 million from $200 million at June 30, 2016. The interest rate paid on these deposits allowed the Bank to fund at attractive rates and engage in interest rate swaps as part of its asset-liability interest rate risk management. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had transacted pay fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps totaling $180 million notional amount. The Company ensures ample available collateralized liquidity as a backup to these short term brokered deposits.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “The Company will continue to place an intense focus on providing high touch client service and growing its personal and commercial core deposit base. We expect that our full array of treasury management capabilities, including our new Treasury Management platform and our soon-to-be added escrow management product software, as well as added treasury management sales professionals and private bankers, will help us grow commercial deposits.”

Other Noninterest Income

The Company’s total noninterest income for the June 2017 quarter totaled $8.17 million, or 23 percent of total revenue.

The June 2017 quarter included $91 thousand of income from the sale of newly originated residential mortgage loans (mortgage banking), compared to $47 thousand for the March 2017 quarter, and $309 thousand for the June 2016 quarter. Originations of residential mortgage loans for sale were lower in the June 2017 quarter, compared to the prior year period.

The Company did not sell any multifamily loans during the June or March 2017 quarters, as such sales were not necessary for effective balance sheet management. The gain on sales of multifamily loans held for sale during the June 2016 quarter was $500 thousand. The Company may employ loan sale strategies later in 2017, and beyond, if and as needed for efficient balance sheet management.

The second quarter of 2017 included $142 thousand of income related to the Company’s SBA lending and sale program, compared to $155 thousand generated in the March 2017 quarter, and $212 thousand in the June 2016 quarter. The SBA program was fully implemented in the March 2016 quarter and is part of the Company’s normal ongoing operations.

The June 2017 quarter included $1.3 million of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $456 thousand in the March 2017 quarter and none in the June 2016 quarter. This program, which helps manage the Company’s interest rate risk while contributing to income, remains part of the Company’s normal ongoing operations.

Other income for the June 2017 quarter totaled $396 thousand, compared to $450 thousand for the March 2017 quarter and to $347 thousand for the June 2016 quarter. Letter of credit fees and unused line of credit fees make up a large portion of this line item.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $20.10 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $19.30 million for the March 2017 quarter and $18.78 million for the June 2016 quarter.

While the second quarter 2017 FDIC premium was relatively flat to the first quarter of 2017, it was down significantly from the June 2016 quarter. Beginning July 1, 2016 the FDIC assessment system was revised. Revisions for “small institutions” (under $10 billion in assets) resulted in, among other things, the elimination of risk categories and the utilization of a financial ratios method to determine assessment rates. The changes reduced the Company’s assessment rate by nearly 50 percent, when compared to the second quarter 2016 assessment rate.

Compensation and employee benefits expense for the June 2017 quarter was $12.75 million compared to $11.91 million for the March 2017 quarter, and $11.10 million for the June 2016 quarter. Strategic hiring that was in line with the Company’s Plan, normal salary increases and increased bonus/incentive accruals associated with the Company’s growth, all contributed to the increases from the June 2016 and March 2017 quarters. In addition, the six person Equipment Finance Team joined the Company the end of April 2017, further increasing compensation expense.

Premises and equipment expense for the June 2017 quarter was $3.03 million compared to $2.82 million for the March 2017 quarter and $2.74 million for the June 2016 quarter. The current quarter included approximately $150 thousand of accelerated depreciation related to upgrades at the Corporate Headquarters.

Income Taxes

For the June 2017 quarter, the effective income tax rate was 38.2 percent compared to 31.8 percent for the March 2017 quarter and 38.4 percent for the June 2016 quarter. In the March 2017 quarter, the Company adopted ASU 2016-9, “Compensation – Stock Compensation, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting”. As a result of this adoption, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $662 thousand in the first quarter of 2017.

Provision for Loan Losses / Asset Quality

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company’s provision for loan losses was $2.20 million, which was higher than the March 2017 quarter provision of $1.60 million and in line with the June 2016 provision of $2.20 million. The Company had $59 thousand of net charge-offs in the June 2017 quarter, compared to $198 thousand of net charge-offs in the March 2017 quarter and $302 thousand of net charge-offs in the June 2016 quarter.

At June 30, 2017, the allowance for loan losses was $35.75 million, which was 229 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.98 percent of total loans, compared to $33.61 million at March 31, 2017, which was 292 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.98 percent of total loans, and $29.22 million at June 30, 2016, which was 363 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.93 percent of total loans.

The Company’s provision for loan losses and its allowance for loan losses continue to track consistently with the Company’s net loan growth and asset quality metrics.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2017 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $16.0 million, or 0.38 percent of total assets, compared to $12.2 million, or 0.31 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2017 and $8.8 million, or 0.24 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2016. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $1.2 million at June 30, 2017, compared to $622 thousand at March 31, 2017 and $6.6 million at June 30, 2016.

Capital / Dividends

The Company’s capital position in the June 2017 quarter was benefitted by net income of $7.94 million and $7.63 million of voluntary share purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, which continues to be a source of capital for the Company.

At June 30, 2017, the Company’s GAAP capital as a percent of total assets was 8.57 percent. The Company’s regulatory leverage, common equity tier 1, tier 1 and total risk based capital ratios were 8.82 percent, 10.69 percent, 10.69 percent and 13.24 percent, respectively. The Bank’s regulatory leverage, common equity tier 1, tier 1 and total risk based capital ratios were 9.76 percent, 11.83 percent, 11.83 percent and 12.91 percent, respectively. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios are all above the ratios to be considered well capitalized under regulatory guidance.

On July 26, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 23, 2017 to shareholders of record on August 9, 2017.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.17 billion as of June 30, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its wealth management division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect”, “look”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “may”, or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to

inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2017 and beyond;

inability to manage our growth;

inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the low interest rate environment and highly competitive market;

declines in value in our investment portfolio;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan losses;

higher than expected increases in loan losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;

unexpected changes in interest rates;

unexpected decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) subject us to additional regulatory oversight which may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

inability to execute upon new business initiatives;

lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;

reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 (A) 2016 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 33,412 $ 31,385 $ 30,271 $ 29,844 $ 29,035 Interest Expense 6,440 5,794 5,691 5,575 4,859 Net interest income 26,972 25,591 24,580 24,269 24,176 Provision for loan losses 2,200 1,600 1,500 2,100 2,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,772 23,991 23,080 22,169 21,976 Wealth management fee income 5,086 4,818 4,610 4,436 4,899 Service charges and fees 815 771 815 812 818 Bank owned life insurance 350 322 380 340 345 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 91 47 197 383 309 Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value - - 353 256 500 Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 1,291 456 874 670 - Gain on sale of SBA loans 142 155 121 243 212 Other income 396 450 322 395 347 Securities gains, net - - - - 18 Total other income 8,171 7,019 7,672 7,535 7,448 Compensation and employee benefits 12,751 11,913 11,480 11,515 11,100 Premises and equipment 3,033 2,816 2,903 2,736 2,742 FDIC insurance expense (A) 602 686 804 814 1,581 Other expenses 3,709 3,889 3,778 3,101 3,352 Total operating expenses 20,095 19,304 18,965 18,166 18,775 Income before income taxes 12,848 11,706 11,787 11,538 10,649 Income tax expense 4,908 3,724 4,479 4,422 4,085 Net income $ 7,940 $ 7,982 $ 7,308 $ 7,116 $ 6,564 Total revenue (B) $ 35,143 $ 32,610 $ 32,252 $ 31,804 $ 31,624 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.45 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.45 0.46 0.43 0.43 0.40 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,505,638 17,121,631 16,770,725 16,467,654 16,172,223 Diluted 17,756,390 17,438,907 17,070,473 16,673,596 16,341,975 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.79% 0.82% 0.75% 0.77% 0.73% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.06% 9.62% 9.27% 9.44% 9.06% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.76% 2.71% 2.63% 2.74% 2.79% Efficiency ratio (C) 57.18% 59.20% 59.45% 57.58% 60.36% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.00% 1.97% 1.96% 1.98% 2.08%

(A) The quarter ended September 30, 2016 (and forward) included a reduction in FDIC premium. The reduction was a result of an amendment to small institution pricing for deposit insurance by the FDIC effective the quarter after the FDIC reserve ratio reaches 1.15%. The reserve ratio reached 1.15% effective as of the quarter ended June 30, 2016. (B) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income. (C) Calculated as (total operating expenses, excluding provision for losses on REO) as a percentage of (net interest income plus noninterest income less gain on securities and gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value). See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 24.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2017 2016 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 64,797 $ 56,933 $ 7,864 14% Interest Expense 12,234 9,347 2,887 31% Net interest income 52,563 47,586 4,977 10% Provision for loan losses 3,800 3,900 (100) -3% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 48,763 43,686 5,077 12% Wealth management fee income 9,904 9,194 710 8% Service charges and fees 1,586 1,625 (39) -2% Bank owned life insurance 672 687 (15) -2% Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 138 430 (292) -68% Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value - 624 (624) -100% Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 1,747 94 1,653 1759% Gain on sale of SBA loans 297 259 38 15% Other income 846 679 167 25% Securities gains, net - 119 (119) -100% Total other income 15,190 13,711 1,479 11% Compensation and employee benefits 24,664 22,008 2,656 12% Premises and equipment 5,849 5,606 243 4% FDIC insurance expense (A) 1,288 3,140 (1,852) -59% Other expenses 7,598 7,227 371 5% Total operating expenses 39,399 37,981 1,418 4% Income before income taxes 24,554 19,416 5,138 26% Income tax expense 8,632 7,363 1,269 17% Net income $ 15,922 $ 12,053 $ 3,869 32% Total revenue (B) $ 67,753 $ 61,297 $ 6,456 11% Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.92 $ 0.75 $ 0.17 23% Earnings per share (diluted) 0.91 0.74 0.17 23% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,314,695 16,015,251 1,299,444 8% Diluted 17,588,816 16,179,700 1,409,116 9% Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.80% 0.68% 0.12% 18% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.33% 8.45% 0.88% 10% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.73% 2.80% -0.07% -3% Efficiency ratio (C) 58.15% 62.72% -4.57% -7% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 1.99% 2.15% -0.16% -7%

(A) Beginning July 1, 2016, the FDIC assessment system was revised resulting in a reduction of the Company’s assessment rate. The revision was a result of an amendment to small institution pricing for deposit insurance by the FDIC effective the quarter after the FDIC reserve ratio reaches 1.15%. The reserve ratio reached 1.15% effective as of the quarter ended June 30, 2016. (B) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income. (C) Calculated as (total operating expenses, excluding provision for losses on REO) as a percentage of (net interest income plus noninterest income less gain on securities and gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value). See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 24.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,119 $ 4,910 $ 24,580 $ 17,861 $ 18,261 Federal funds sold 101 101 101 101 101 Interest-earning deposits 89,600 113,953 138,010 141,593 62,968 Total cash and cash equivalents 93,820 118,964 162,691 159,555 81,330 Securities available for sale 315,224 300,232 305,388 249,616 206,216 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 18,487 15,436 13,813 14,093 14,623 Residential mortgage (A) 611,316 571,496 528,570 499,748 483,972 Multifamily mortgage 1,504,581 1,468,890 1,459,594 1,537,834 1,562,206 Commercial mortgage 609,444 573,253 551,233 497,267 459,744 Commercial loans (A) 800,927 687,805 637,102 598,078 576,169 Construction loans - - 1,405 430 - Consumer loans 72,943 69,802 69,654 69,222 67,614 Home equity lines of credit 67,051 68,055 65,682 62,872 63,188 Other loans 458 477 492 449 430 Total loans (A) 3,666,720 3,439,778 3,313,732 3,265,900 3,213,323 Less: Allowance for loan losses 35,751 33,610 32,208 30,616 29,219 Net loans 3,630,969 3,406,168 3,281,524 3,235,284 3,184,104 Premises and equipment 29,806 30,113 30,371 30,223 29,199 Other real estate owned 373 671 534 534 767 Accrued interest receivable 6,776 6,823 8,153 6,383 7,733 Bank owned life insurance 44,172 43,992 43,806 43,541 43,325 Deferred tax assets, net 16,912 15,325 15,320 14,765 18,190 Other assets 9,140 9,838 17,033 20,389 19,216 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,165,679 $ 3,947,562 $ 3,878,633 $ 3,774,383 $ 3,604,703 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 548,427 $ 528,554 $ 489,485 $ 494,204 $ 469,809 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,085,805 1,015,178 1,023,081 928,941 897,210 Savings 121,480 122,262 120,056 119,650 120,617 Money market accounts 1,081,366 1,049,909 1,048,494 997,572 861,664 Certificates of deposit – Retail 475,395 440,991 457,000 466,003 466,079 Subtotal “customer” deposits 3,312,473 3,156,894 3,138,116 3,006,370 2,815,379 IB Demand – Brokered 180,000 180,000 180,000 200,000 200,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 88,780 93,750 93,721 93,690 93,660 Total deposits 3,581,253 3,430,644 3,411,837 3,300,060 3,109,039 Overnight borrowings 87,000 34,550 - - 29,450 Federal home loan bank advances 58,795 58,795 61,795 71,795 83,692 Capital lease obligation 9,407 9,556 9,693 9,828 9,961 Subordinated debt, net 48,829 48,796 48,764 48,731 48,698 Other liabilities 23,548 24,293 22,334 27,934 28,330 Due to brokers, securities settlements - - - 7,003 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,808,832 3,606,634 3,554,423 3,465,351 3,309,170 Shareholders’ equity 356,847 340,928 324,210 309,032 295,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,165,679 $ 3,947,562 $ 3,878,633 $ 3,774,383 $ 3,604,703 Assets under administration at Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Wealth Management Division (market value, not included above) (in billions) $ 3.9 $ 3.8 $ 3.7 $ 3.5 $ 3.4 (A) Includes loans held for sale.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans (A) 15,643 11,494 11,264 10,840 8,049 Other real estate owned 373 671 534 534 767 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,016 $ 12,165 $ 11,798 $ 11,374 $ 8,816 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43% 0.33% 0.34% 0.34% 0.26% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38% 0.31% 0.30% 0.30% 0.24% Performing TDRs (B)(C) $ 9,725 $ 15,030 $ 17,784 $ 18,078 $ 18,570 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D) $ 1,232 $ 622 $ 1,356 $ 8,238 $ 6,576 Classified loans $ 43,608 $ 43,002 $ 45,798 $ 49,627 $ 51,084 Impaired loans $ 25,294 $ 26,546 $ 29,071 $ 28,951 $ 26,643 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning of period $ 33,610 $ 32,208 $ 30,616 $ 29,219 $ 27,321 Provision for loan losses 2,200 1,600 1,500 2,100 2,200 Charge-offs, net (59) (198) 92 (703) (302) End of period $ 35,751 $ 33,610 $ 32,208 $ 30,616 $ 29,219 ALLL to nonperforming loans 228.54% 292.41% 285.94% 282.44% 363.01% ALLL to total loans 0.98% 0.98% 0.97% 0.95% 0.93%

(A) June 30, 2017 includes one legacy commercial mortgage totaling $4.9 million. The loan was past maturity at June 30, 2017, however interest payments continued to be made. The loan is secured by real estate valued at $7.2 million as of September 2016. (B) Amounts reflect TDR’s that are paying according to restructured terms. (C) Amount does not include $9.6 million at June 30, 2017, $4.6 million at March 31, 2017, $4.5 million at December 31, 2016, $4.4 million at September 30, 2016 and $4.2 million at June 30, 2016 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans. (D) September 30, 2016 includes one commercial loan secured by real estate totaling $5.0 million that was 30 days past due at September 30, 2016 but brought current on October 4, 2016.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, Dec 31, June 30, 2017 2016 2016 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 8.57 % 8.36 % 8.20 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (B) 8.50 % 8.28 % 8.12 % Book value per share (C) $ 20.00 $ 18.79 $ 17.74 Tangible book value per share (D) $ 19.82 $ 18.60 $ 17.55 June 30, Dec 31, June 30, 2017 2016 2016 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 354,462 8.82 % $ 323,045 8.35 % $ 295,443 8.19 % Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 354,462 10.69 323,045 10.60 295,443 10.28 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 354,459 10.69 323,042 10.60 295,440 10.28 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 439,042 13.24 404,017 13.25 373,360 12.99 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage $ 392,243 9.76 % $ 360,097 9.31 % $ 332,115 9.21 % Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 392,243 11.83 360,097 11.82 332,115 11.56 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 392,240 11.83 360,094 11.82 332,112 11.56 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 427,994 12.91 392,305 12.87 361,334 12.58

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end. (B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 24. (C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding. (D) Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables beginning on page 24.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOANS CLOSED (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Residential loans retained $ 54,833 $ 64,831 $ 53,324 $ 43,284 $ 32,513 Residential loans sold 6,491 3,115 11,429 25,128 20,221 Total residential loans 61,324 67,946 64,753 68,412 52,734 Commercial real estate 46,931 33,216 56,793 56,799 36,554 Multifamily 78,824 47,125 26,300 74,450 150,709 Commercial (C & I) loans 158,476 128,130 78,038 59,698 61,309 SBA 3,900 1,700 2,050 3,025 2,285 Wealth lines of credit (A) 14,905 7,200 2,400 1,200 785 Total commercial loans 303,036 217,371 165,581 195,172 251,642 Installment loans 2,075 2,146 1,826 1,591 1,077 Home equity lines of credit (A) 5,444 6,973 5,878 7,064 14,435 Total loans closed $ 371,879 $ 294,436 $ 238,038 $ 272,239 $ 319,888

For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 Residential loans retained $ 119,664 $ 50,260 Residential loans sold 9,606 28,283 Total residential loans 129,270 78,543 Commercial real estate 80,147 45,893 Multifamily 125,949 258,744 Commercial (C & I) loans 286,606 128,797 SBA 5,600 3,340 Wealth lines of credit (A) 22,105 2,585 Total commercial loans 520,407 439,359 Installment loans 4,221 1,563 Home equity lines of credit (A) 12,417 18,039 Total loans closed $ 666,315 $ 537,504 (A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 293,990 $ 1,477 2.01 % $ 200,804 $ 914 1.82 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 25,109 190 3.03 27,127 211 3.11 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 589,848 4,739 3.21 473,293 3,927 3.32 Commercial mortgages 2,085,623 18,653 3.58 2,047,112 17,830 3.48 Commercial 713,120 7,267 4.08 552,955 5,392 3.90 Commercial construction 0 0 - 1,305 13 3.98 Installment 71,364 554 3.11 63,158 420 2.66 Home equity 67,611 613 3.63 58,146 475 3.27 Other 481 11 9.15 462 11 9.52 Total loans 3,528,047 31,837 3.61 3,196,431 28,068 3.51 Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 96,350 176 0.73 79,264 76 0.39 Total interest-earning assets 3,943,597 33,680 3.42 3,503,727 29,269 3.34 Noninterest-Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 4,727 16,122 Allowance for loan losses (34,466 ) (28,056 ) Premises and equipment 30,144 29,452 Other assets 76,747 88,907 Total noninterest-earning assets 77,152 106,425 Total assets $ 4,020,749 $ 3,610,152 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,075,832 $ 1,100 0.41 % $ 906,611 $ 607 0.27 % Money markets 1,051,095 1,204 0.46 818,453 602 0.29 Savings 121,299 16 0.05 120,094 17 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail 457,528 1,650 1.44 450,675 1,545 1.37 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,705,754 3,970 0.59 2,295,833 2,771 0.48 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 726 1.61 200,000 760 1.52 Certificates of deposit – brokered 92,719 493 2.13 93,642 496 2.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,978,473 5,189 0.70 2,589,475 4,027 0.62 Borrowings 77,457 354 1.83 222,667 573 1.03 Capital lease obligation 9,463 114 4.82 10,007 120 4.80 Subordinated debt 48,808 783 6.42 8,777 139 6.33 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,114,201 6,440 0.83 2,830,926 4,859 0.69 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 534,339 464,074 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,787 25,247 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 556,126 489,321 Shareholders’ equity 350,422 289,905 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $ 4,020,749 $ 3,610,152 Net interest income $ 27,240 $ 24,410 Net interest spread 2.59 % 2.65 % Net interest margin (4) 2.76 % 2.79 %

(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 293,990 $ 1,477 2.01 % $ 289,237 $ 1,504 2.08 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 25,109 190 3.03 27,152 199 2.93 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 589,848 4,739 3.21 544,854 4,473 3.28 Commercial mortgages 2,085,623 18,653 3.58 2,035,304 17,732 3.48 Commercial 713,120 7,267 4.08 648,266 6,380 3.94 Commercial construction 0 0 - 390 4 4.10 Installment 71,364 554 3.11 69,415 501 2.89 Home equity 67,611 613 3.63 66,311 557 3.36 Other 481 11 9.15 514 11 8.56 Total loans 3,528,047 31,837 3.61 3,365,054 29,658 3.53 Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 96,350 176 0.73 137,589 264 0.77 Total interest-earning assets 3,943,597 33,680 3.42 3,819,133 31,625 3.31 Noninterest-Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 4,727 21,615 Allowance for loan losses (34,466 ) (32,913 ) Premises and equipment 30,144 30,279 Other assets 76,747 73,467 Total noninterest-earning assets 77,152 92,448 Total assets $ 4,020,749 $ 3,911,581 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,075,832 $ 1,100 0.41 % $ 1,029,012 $ 862 0.34 % Money markets 1,051,095 1,204 0.46 1,068,552 934 0.35 Savings 121,299 16 0.05 120,623 16 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 457,528 1,650 1.44 448,844 1,570 1.40 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,705,754 3,970 0.59 2,667,031 3,382 0.51 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 726 1.61 180,000 720 1.60 Certificates of deposit – brokered 92,719 493 2.13 93,733 491 2.10 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,978,473 5,189 0.70 2,940,764 4,593 0.62 Borrowings 77,457 354 1.83 60,123 303 2.02 Capital lease obligation 9,463 114 4.82 9,605 115 4.79 Subordinated debt 48,808 783 6.42 48,775 783 6.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,114,201 6,440 0.83 3,059,267 5,794 0.76 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 534,339 501,183 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,787 19,151 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 556,126 520,334 Shareholders’ equity 350,422 331,980 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $ 4,020,749 $ 3,911,581 Net interest income $ 27,240 $ 25,831 Net interest spread 2.59 % 2.55 % Net interest margin (4) 2.76 % 2.71 %

(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED SIX MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 291,627 $ 2,981 2.04 % $ 200,192 $ 1,840 1.84 % Tax-exempt (1) (2) 26,125 389 2.98 25,586 411 3.21 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 567,475 9,212 3.25 469,895 7,745 3.30 Commercial mortgages 2,060,602 36,386 3.53 2,003,619 35,000 3.49 Commercial 680,872 13,646 4.01 539,426 10,492 3.89 Commercial construction 194 4 4.12 1,350 27 4.00 Installment 70,395 1,055 3.00 54,032 755 2.79 Home equity 66,965 1,169 3.49 55,601 915 3.29 Other 498 23 9.24 474 23 9.70 Total loans 3,447,001 61,495 3.57 3,124,397 54,957 3.52 Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.24 Interest-earning deposits 116,856 440 0.75 78,583 163 0.42 Total interest-earning assets 3,881,710 65,305 3.36 3,428,859 57,371 3.35 Noninterest-Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 13,125 15,862 Allowance for loan losses (33,694 ) (27,319 ) Premises and equipment 30,211 29,726 Other assets 75,099 86,070 Total noninterest-earning assets 84,741 104,339 Total assets $ 3,966,451 $ 3,533,198 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,052,551 $ 1,961 0.37 % $ 894,554 $ 1,178 0.26 % Money markets 1,059,775 2,138 0.40 819,135 1,175 0.29 Savings 120,963 33 0.05 118,327 33 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail 453,210 3,220 1.42 446,619 3,034 1.36 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,686,499 7,352 0.55 2,278,635 5,420 0.48 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 1,446 1.61 200,000 1,501 1.50 Certificates of deposit – brokered 93,223 984 2.11 93,658 993 2.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,959,722 9,782 0.66 2,572,293 7,914 0.62 Borrowings 68,838 657 1.91 188,971 1,052 1.11 Capital lease obligation 9,534 229 4.80 10,074 242 4.80 Subordinated debt 48,792 1,566 6.42 4,388 139 6.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,086,886 12,234 0.79 2,775,726 9,347 0.67 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 517,853 449,922 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,460 22,373 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 538,313 472,295 Shareholders’ equity 341,252 285,177 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $ 3,966,451 $ 3,533,198 Net interest income $ 53,071 $ 48,024 Net interest spread 2.57 % 2.68 % Net interest margin (4) 2.73 % 2.80 %

(1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

Tangible Book Value Per Share June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 Shareholders’ equity $ 356,847 $ 340,928 $ 324,210 $ 309,032 $ 295,533 Less: Intangible assets 3,095 3,126 3,157 3,188 3,277 Tangible equity 353,752 337,802 321,053 305,844 292,256 Period end shares outstanding 17,846,404 17,579,274 17,257,995 16,944,738 16,657,403 Tangible book value per share $ 19.82 $ 19.22 $ 18.60 $ 18.05 $ 17.55 Book value per share 20.00 19.39 18.79 18.24 17.74 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets $ 4,165,679 $ 3,947,562 $ 3,878,633 $ 3,774,383 $ 3,604,703 Less: Intangible assets 3,095 3,126 3,157 3,188 3,277 Tangible assets 4,162,584 3,944,436 3,875,476 3,771,195 3,601,426 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.50% 8.56% 8.28% 8.11% 8.12% Equity to assets 8.57% 8.64% 8.36% 8.19% 8.20%