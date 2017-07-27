Pediapharm Announces Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) -

Pediapharm Inc. (“Pediapharm” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:PDP) announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board“) has approved the grant of 975,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.30 per share and have a term of ten (10) years. In addition, the options have varied vesting provisions such that they vest either over two (2) or four (4) years. The Board has also approved the grant of 100,000 stock options to Direct Financial Strategies and Communications Inc. at an exercise price of $0.30 per share with a term of two (2) years. These options will vest over a 12-month period at a rate of 25% per quarter.

The option grants are subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pediapharm Inc.

Pediapharm is the only Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to serving the needs of the pediatric community. Its mission is to bring to the Canadian market the latest innovative pediatric products with the objective to improve the health and the well-being of children in Canada. Since its debut in 2008, Pediapharm has entered into numerous commercial agreements with partners from Canada and other countries around the world. The Company’s innovative product portfolio includes NYDA®, a breakthrough treatment for head lice; EpiCeram®, a non-steroid emulsion for eczema; naproxen suspension, indicated to treat pain and inflammation due to various conditions, including Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Rupall™, an innovative new allergy medication with a unique mode of action; Otixal™, the first and only antibiotic and steroid combination ear drop available in single, sterile, preservative-free and unit-dose packaging; and Cuvposa™, for severe drooling, which is under review with Health Canada.

