Peeks Social Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) – Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) (OTCQB: KEEKF) today announced that it has issued 2,118,000 common shares pursuant to the exercising of 1,968,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.30 and 150,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.25, resulting in total gross proceeds of $627,900 being received by the Company.

