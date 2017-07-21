Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Peeks Social Ltd. Retains Hybrid Financial for Strategic IR Initiatives Peeks Social Ltd. Retains Hybrid Financial for Strategic IR Initiatives Peeks Social Ltd. Retains Hybrid Financial for Strategic IR Initiatives RecommendedIn New 1E Survey, 10 Percent of U.S. IT Pros Say Their Enterprises Were Infected by WannaCry; 86 Percent Diverted Significant Resources To Fending Off AttackVesper’s Bobby Littrell Named Finalist for Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council CTO of the Year AwardColabor Group Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2017