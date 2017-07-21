Peeks Social Ltd. Retains Hybrid Financial for Strategic IR Initiatives

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – July 21, 2017) – Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) today announced that it has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Inc. for strategic investor relations initiatives. The initiatives will include marketing, distribution, and branding services for the Company with a specific focus on elevating the Company’s profile via brokers in the United States and Canada.

Pursuant to the agreement Hybrid Financial will receive a monthly retainer of $12,500. The agreement commences August 1, 2017, for an initial term of three months, following which the agreement may be renewed by Peeks Social Ltd. on a month-to-month basis.

Launched in 2011, Hybrid Financial has a team of 55 professionals operating in Toronto and Montreal. With a proprietary database of over 300,000 U.S. and Canadian brokers, Hybrid Financial’s team members have structured and sold over $10 billion of investment products and the firm has raised over $2 billion on behalf of clients in the past 24 months. Additional information about Hybrid Financial can be found at www.hybridfinancial.com.

Hybrid Financial Inc. does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Peeks Social Ltd. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

