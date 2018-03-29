Peeks Social Seeks to Extend Warrants

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV:PEEK) (OTCQB:PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or “the Company”) announces that it is seeking approval by the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of outstanding warrants exercisable to purchase 7,200,000 common shares (the “Warrants”). Of the 7,200,000 Warrants, 3,338,498 were issued on April 12, 2017 (including 555,555 held by Mark Itwaru, CEO of the Company), and 3,861,502 were issued on April 28, 2017. The Warrants are exercisable at a $1.10 per common share on a one-for-one basis and have an existing expiry date of one year from the date of grant. If approved, the new expiry dates of the Warrants would be October 12, 2019, and October 28, 2019, respectively. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged.

