Pegasystems to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, MA–(Marketwired – February 22, 2017) – Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s leading enterprises, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, Ken Stillwell, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. ET or 8:30 a.m. PT.

Founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Alan Trefler, and chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, Ken Stillwell, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ET or 4:00 p.m. PT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Pegasystems’ website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) develops strategic applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations. Pega’s applications streamline critical business operations, connect enterprises to their customers seamlessly in real-time across channels, and adapt to meet rapidly changing requirements. Pega’s Global 3000 customers include many of the world’s most sophisticated and successful enterprises. Pega’s applications, available in the cloud or on-premises, are built on its unified Pega® Platform, which uses visual tools to easily extend and change applications to meet clients’ strategic business needs. Pega’s clients report that Pega gives them the fastest time to value, extremely rapid deployment, efficient re-use, and global scale. For more information, please visit us at www.pega.com.

