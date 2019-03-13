Peltz to Advise Aurora Cannabis

CBJ — Billionaire Nelson Peltz of the U.S. is joining Aurora Cannabis as a strategic adviser. The American billionaire is being given the option to purchase nearly 20 million shares for about $200 million.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company hopes to work with Peltz is establishing diversified global partnerships.

The 76-year-old Peltz is CEO and founding partner of Trian Fund Management, a multi-billion dollar investment management firm. He also serves as the non-executive chairman of The Wendy’s Company and director of The Procter & Gamble Company, and was previously a director of H.J. Heinz Company and Mondelez International.

