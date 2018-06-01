Pengrowth Confirms Delisting Notification from NYSE and Announces Plan to Trade on OTCQX

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSX:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) today confirms that it has received a delisting notification from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Company received notice on December 1, 2017 that its share price had fallen below the NYSE’s continued listing standard for average closing price of less than U.S. $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Given that the share price on the NYSE has not recovered sufficiently to regain compliance, the Board of Directors of Pengrowth decided that it was not in the long-term best interest of the Company or its shareholders to effect a reverse stock-split of the Company’s common stock, in order to preserve the listing of its common stock on the NYSE. Pursuant to Listed Company Manual Section 802.01C, trading in the common shares of Pengrowth on the NYSE ceased after markets closed on June 1, 2018 and delisting proceedings commenced. Pengrowth’s shares will continue to trade in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “PGF”.

To ensure U.S. investors continue to have the ability to transact in Pengrowth shares, the Company is expected to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States, under the symbol “PGHEF” on or about June 4, 2018. The OTCQX is the most prestigious tier of the OTC markets operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM). U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Pengrowth on www.otcmarkets.com.

Pengrowth’s listing on the TSX is not affected by the NYSE delisting. The Company is in full compliance with the TSX listing requirements and the Company’s financial statements will continue to be audited by an independent accounting firm. Quarterly and annual financial information will continue to be published via press releases, filed on SEDAR in Canada and EDGAR in the United States, and will be posted to Pengrowth’s website at www.Pengrowth.com.

About Pengrowth:

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a Canadian energy company focused on the sustainable development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada from its Lindbergh thermal oil property and its Groundbirch Montney gas property. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has been operating in the Western basin for over 28 years. The Company’s shares trade on both the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “PGF” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PGH”.

