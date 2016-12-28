Penn Virginia Corporation Announces Commencement of Trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – December 28, 2016) – Penn Virginia Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PVAC) announced that the Company’s common stock commenced trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “PVAC”. Upon commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Company’s common stock ceased trading on the OTCQX U.S. Premier market.

John A. Brooks, Interim Principal Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce our listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. We believe the move to Nasdaq will improve the visibility of our stock, enhance trading liquidity in our shares and reposition the Company for long-term profitable growth.”

Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States, with a primary focus in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include risks relating to our trading volume, trading price and risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our press releases and public periodic filings with the SEC. Many of the factors that will determine our future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.