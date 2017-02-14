Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Results

HOUSTON, TX –(Marketwired – February 14, 2017) – Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PVAC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, and hold a conference call / webcast on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. ET. In addition, the Company will provide an operations update in a separate press release approximately one week prior to the earnings release.

The full text of the fourth quarter and year-end earnings release and a link to the webcast will be available at the Company’s website and through other electronic business news services. You can participate in the conference call by phone or via the Internet.

Event: Penn Virginia Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Earnings Call Timing: Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Webcast: Log onto the Company’s website, www.pennvirginia.com, up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast can also be accessed at http://pennvirginia.equisolvewebcast.com/q4-2016. Phone: Dial toll-free 877-407-9167 (international: 201-493-6754) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call. Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s website beginning approximately 24 hours after the webcast.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States, with a primary focus in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.