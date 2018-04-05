PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

NEW YORK, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PFLT) (TASE:PFLT) declares monthly distribution for April 2018 of $0.095 per share, payable on May 1, 2018 to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2018. Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company’s periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

84% or $0.0798 per share of this distribution has been identified by the Company as an interest-related dividend generally exempt from U.S. withholding tax. This information is subject to change.

The Company, which operates as a regulated investment company (“RIC”), generates qualified interest income and short-term capital gains that may be exempt from United States withholding tax when distributed to non-U.S. stockholders. The U.S. tax law permits a RIC to report the portion of distributions paid that represent interest-related dividends as exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. stockholders with proper documentation.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

