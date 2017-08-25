PennantPark Investment Corporation Receives “BBB” Rating from Egan-Jones

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), a leading provider of capital to middle-market companies, today announced that it has been assigned a senior unsecured credit rating of “BBB” from Egan-Jones Rating Company (“Egan-Jones”).

Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

