People, Technology & Compliance are the themes of the Canadian Pension & Benefit Institute’s Western Regional Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Pension and Benefits Institute’s (CPBI) Western Regional conference will take place April 11 to 13, 2018 at the scenic Rimrock Hotel in Banff. The exciting speaker line-up includes Bee Caillou Shadeck, one of the most sought after Aboriginal awareness educators in Alberta, Jaqui Parchment, a Senior Partner for Mercer Canada discussing diversity in the workplace, the award winning Michael Kerr who will be speaking on how to create a more inspiring workplace, Marcos Lopez, the CEO of Solium discussing how technology is changing our lives, and Margaret Trudeau discussing her battles with depression and mental health.

In addition to the above keynote speakers delegates will have the opportunity to customize their conference experience by selecting from over 30 engaging speakers to hear how people, technology, and compliance are changing the face of the pension and benefits industry and how they can stay ahead of these coming trends

“The Western Regional conference is always a great learning and networking experience for delegates who want to stay on top of current industry trends and be able to advance not just the firms they represent but their own careers as well!” said Kristin Smith and Sharon Vogrinetz, Conference Co-Chairs. “We were thrilled to offer free hotel accommodations to qualified Plan Sponsors and even more thrilled when the rooms sold out!”

Anyone who would like to attend the conference can register online by visiting www.cpbi-icra.ca.

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Pension & Benefits Institute is a national, not-for-profit organization that specializes in providing members and non-members alike with industry-related educational sessions across Canada in the pensions, employee benefits and investment sectors.

