PepsiCo Buys SodaStream for $3.2 Billion

CBJ — PepsiCo has spent $3.2 billion to acquire carbonated drink maker SodaStream. The decision to buy SodaStream was made as more consumers drink less traditional soda pop and instead are opting for flavoured water and other soft drinks.

SodaStream is an Israeli-based company, which produces machines that allow people to make fizzy drinks in their own homes. It has positioned itself as a provider of a healthy product in contrast to traditional sugary, carbonated drinks.

Coca-Cola recently announced that it was buying a minority ownership stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount. Atlanta-based Coca-Cola also makes the sports drink Powerade, while PepsiCo makes the more popular Gatorade.

