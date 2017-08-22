Percentage of In-Person Medical Education Events Surpass Online CME Programs

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC–(Marketwired – August 22, 2017) – All surveyed US medical affairs teams dedicate on average over 65% of their continuing medical education (CME) funding to a mixture of small, mid-size and large in-person programs, according to a study by pharmaceutical intelligence provider, Cutting Edge Information.

Data recently published in the study, Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, revealed that both US and global medical affairs teams expend approximately 30% of their budget on average for online one-way and online interactive CME programs.

Interestingly, one US team at a Top 50 company dedicate 5% of its CME funding in favor of print or monograph forms of medical education – no other team supports these programs.

“The way teams decide which medical education programs to fund depends largely on the audiences they hope to reach,” said Natalie DeMasi, research team leader at Cutting Edge Information. “While aggregate CME data highlight the value of online platforms, individual physician preferences indicate that in-person meetings also remain important.”

At the country level, surveyed medical affairs teams in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions supporting blockbuster products dedicate up to 60% of their total CME funding to support large-scale, in-person events. Several other surveyed Top 10 country-level teams dedicate only 5% of their CME funding to support online one-way programs, the study found.

Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, available online at https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product/medical-education/, includes detailed metrics, best practices and insights into four main areas of medical education:

Unaccredited, company-driven medical education

Independent medical education (IME) grants

Speaker recruitment

Speaker training

This report examines medical education investments and staffing resources, as well as activities, trends, and event planning approaches. It highlights new, exciting ways that teams are elevating the value of medical education.

For more information about Cutting Edge Information’s medical affairs and medical education industry research, visit https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product-category/medical-affairs/.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/9/11G143970/Images/August_22_2017_-_PH224_-_Percentage_of_In-Person_M-6733a01e6b138392ac9c0dd04c9ceaa7.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/9/11G143970/Images/August_22_2017_-_PH224_-_Percentage_of_In-Person_M-06e4f3eaeda48c218dcbfd5b08ebf907.jpg