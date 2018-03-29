Peregrine Diamonds Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSX:PGD) announced that the nominees listed in the February 26, 2018, management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Director Nominees Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Percentage in Favour Percentage Withheld Robert Boyd 234,672,977 290,363 99.88% 0.12% Alan Carter 234,301,459 661,881 99.72% 0.28% Richard Cohen 234,865,418 97,922 99.96% 0.04% Eric Friedland 230,991,868 3,971,472 98.31% 1.69% Myron Goldstein 234,845,418 117,922 99.95% 0.05% Chantal Gosselin 234,813,418 149,922 99.94% 0.06%

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing Hay & Watson, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

