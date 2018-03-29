Peregrine Diamonds Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (TSX:PGD) announced that the nominees listed in the February 26, 2018, management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
|Director Nominees
|Votes in Favour
|Votes Withheld
|Percentage in Favour
|Percentage Withheld
|Robert Boyd
|234,672,977
|290,363
|99.88%
|0.12%
|Alan Carter
|234,301,459
|661,881
|99.72%
|0.28%
|Richard Cohen
|234,865,418
|97,922
|99.96%
|0.04%
|Eric Friedland
|230,991,868
|3,971,472
|98.31%
|1.69%
|Myron Goldstein
|234,845,418
|117,922
|99.95%
|0.05%
|Chantal Gosselin
|234,813,418
|149,922
|99.94%
|0.06%
In addition, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing Hay & Watson, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company.
ABOUT PEREGRINE DIAMONDS
Peregrine is a TSX-listed diamond exploration and development company with projects in northern Canada.
For further information, please visit www.pdiam.com or contact Eric Friedland, Executive Chairman, Tom Peregoodoff, President and CEO, or Investor Relations, at 604-408-8880 or at investorrelations@pdiam.com.