Perseus Mining Limited – June 2017 Quarterly Conference Call

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA–(Marketwired – July 13, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)(TSX:PRU) is hosting a conference call during which its managing director and CEO, Jeffrey Quartermaine will discuss the Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended June 30, 2017, which is anticipated for release around 8.30 am AEST on Wednesday July 19, 2017.

Telephone Call Details:

Australia: Wednesday July 19, 2017 (Perth – 7am) (Sydney/Melbourne – 9am)

Canada: Tuesday July 18, 2017 (Toronto – 7pm) (Vancouver – 4pm)

UK: Wednesday July 19, 2017 (London – 12 midnight)

Conference ID: 519029



Audio access dial in numbers: Australia: 1800 558 698 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Singapore: 800 101 2785 Canada: 1855 8811 339 New Zealand: 0800 453 055 United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245 United States: 1855 8811 339

Listen online: https://boardroom.media/broadcast/?refid=&eid=5965bd44e01e7e0c0d869436

In order to ask a question during the Live Question and Answer Session, please press 0 then 1 on your telephone keypad in order to enter the Q&A queue. To withdraw your question simply key 0 then key 2.

Please Note: If you are unable to participate live in the conference call, the audio cast of the conference can also be accessed via Perseus’ website at www.perseusmining.com after the teleconference conference concludes.