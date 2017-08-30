Perseus Reports on a Financial Year of two contrasting Half Year periods

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA–(Marketwired – Aug. 29, 2017) -

West African gold producer Perseus Mining Ltd (TSX:PRU)(ASX:PRU) (“Perseus” or the “Company”) releases its Financial Report for the financial year ending 30 June 2017 (“FY2017″). After a slow start to the financial year, the Company and its operating subsidiaries (the “Group”) achieved a solid turnaround in operating performance in the second half of the 2017 financial year and remain on track to report increased production and earnings in 2018. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.

Perseus’s cornerstone Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana (“Edikan”) produced 100,218 ounces in the six months to June 2017, up 32% from 75,999 ounces in the preceding six months to December giving total annual production of 176,217 ounces. The improvement was due to increased mining rates, higher head grade of processed ore, significantly improved plant throughputs and rising recoveries following a significant capital works program completed in December 2016.

For the full FY2017, Perseus reported a net loss after tax of A$79.3 million or 7.49 cents per share after bringing to account:

A foreign exchange loss of A$11.7 million, compared to a gain of A$9.2 million in the prior year (A$20.9 million turn around), mainly due to the appreciation of the Australian dollar against the US dollar and revaluation of an intercompany loan.

A loss of A$27.5 million arising following the acquisition in April 2016 of Amara Mining plc (“Amara”) including a one-off expense of A$24.5 million to settle outstanding claims made by Bayswater Construction and Mining (“BCM”) against Amara in relation to mining services provided by BCM prior to 2015.

A write down of capitalised exploration expenses totalling A$16.1 million incurred on tenements in Ghana following a write down of A$17.9 million in the prior year.

A reduction in the carrying value of low grade stockpiles due to a net realisable value adjustment, leading to a negative impact on earnings of A$6.3 million, compared with a profit contribution of A$13.1 million in 2016.

A depreciation and amortisation expense of A$56.2 million, an increase of 17% during the period due to higher rates of mining and processing, as well as an increase in the capital base following investment in plant, equipment and relocation housing.

An income tax benefit of A$15.2 million due to the creation of tax losses.

As forecast, operating cash flows increased during the second half of FY2017 as revenues rose and unit costs reduced. Operating cash flows in the June 2017 Half Year rebounded to positive A$18.2 million from negative A$17.4 million in the first six months, despite the bulk of the payment of the legal settlement with BCM being paid in the second half of the year.

At June 30, 2017, available cash totalled A$24.0 million following A$69.5 million in capital works at Edikan, A$74.0 million on the development of the Sissingué Gold Mine in Côte D’Ivoire (“Sissingué), A$15.9 million in exploration and evaluation activities and A$26.5 million paid in the settlement of the legal claim.

The Company’s net assets as at June 30, 2017 were A$715.3 million or A$0.69 per share after taking into account interest bearing liabilities of A$18.2 million.

Looking to the future, Group gold production in the 12 months to June 2018 is forecast to increase to 250-285,000 ounces, from 2017 production of 176,218 ounces. The projected increase is driven by higher output at Edikan, together with the commencement of production at Sissingué, which is scheduled to produce its first gold in the March 2018 quarter. Together, the two sites are expected to deliver a reduction in Group all-in site costs to US$950-1,100/ounce in 2018, from US$1,324/ounce in 2017.

Development of Sissingué remains on schedule and on budget and project development is funded through a US$40 million project debt finance facility provide by Macquarie Bank Limited and cash reserves.

The Definitive Feasibility Study for Perseus’s third prospective gold mine, the Yaouré Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, is continuing to advance on all fronts and is on schedule for completion in the December 2017 quarter. Preliminary results of the DFS confirm that key project parameters are either in line with or better than those estimated by Perseus prior to the acquisition of the project in April 2016.

Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine Comments: “The 2017 financial year was challenging in many respects as reflected by today’s financial results. However, having turned the corner in late 2016, we have continued to make steady progress during the first half of 2017 and we remain on track to become a multi-mine company consistently generating significant positive cash flows in the near term. Our operating parameters continue to improve steadily and we have an enviable project pipeline that should see our overall production, earnings and cash flow increase significantly in coming years.”

