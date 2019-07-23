Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Pershimex Resources drilling intersects the continuation of the Revillard prospect at a depth of more than 400 meters Pershimex Resources drilling intersects the continuation of the Revillard prospect at a depth of more than 400 meters CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCorporate Stays Announces the Acquisition of 20 Units at The Underwood in CalgaryMedtronic Canada Recognized as One of the Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare in 2019Royal Helium Announces AGM Results & Commencement of 2019 Exploration Program