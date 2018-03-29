Pershing Resources Announces Board Changes

RENO, NV–(Marketwired – March 29, 2018) – Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK: PSGR) announced that Neil D. Novak, P Geo. and Joseph M. Barton Esq. will join its Board of Directors as of March 15 of this year. Both are joining Pershing Resources’ Board of Directors from the Company’s Advisory Board as independent directors.

Mr. Novak is a senior executive with four decades of experience in the junior mining and resource sector. He is an experienced exploration geologist, having worked on projects in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, and has provided management expertise in the role of senior officer for numerous junior resource companies. Mr. Novak is a professional geologist and is currently President and CEO of BWR Exploration Inc., (TSX VENTURE: BWR), (https://bwrexploration.com/) a publically traded Toronto based mineral exploration company.

Mr. Barton has been a practicing attorney for over twenty years of experience. He has an extensive background in securities law and litigation and has worked numerous high profile cases representing both public companies and investors. Mr. Barton is admitted to practice in all California state courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Central and Eastern Districts of California. Mr. Barton currently manages his own legal practice in focused on estate and trust law in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Company also announced that Jack Ruckman Ph.D has chosen to retire from the Board as of February 28 of 2018. Dr. Ruckman has served as a technical advisor to the Company on processing issues since joining the Board in September of 2008.

Pershing Resources’ CEO Steve Plumb stated, “We would like to thank Jack Ruckman for his nearly ten years of service to the Company and we wish him well in his retirement. We are very pleased to welcome Neil Novak and Joe Barton to our Board. Their contributions while on our Advisory Board have been critical to our progress. We look forward to working closely with them as we advance the Company to its next phase of development.”

To receive information on Pershing Resources, sign up for email news alerts at: http://ir.pershingpm.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release as well as the information on the Company’s website is provided solely for the reader’s general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein and on the Company’s website, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this press release and on the Company’s website, the words “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance and/or achievements of the Company or of the gold mining industry in general to be materially different from future results, performance and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver and other commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company’s properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company’s mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company’s mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration and mining company with several projects in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and owns an operations facility near Kingman, Arizona. It is currently focused on the development of it’s 100% owned New Enterprise and Mohave Standard properties, referred to as the New Enterprise project.

The Company’s other assets are comprised of mining properties in various stages of development located in the Western United States. As opportunities arise, the Company will seek to strengthen its balance sheet through acquisition of additional mineral rights and mining properties. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible mining practices and, we believe, is positioned to deliver sustained growth and performance for years to come.

Details on the Company’s projects can be found at http://www.pershingpm.com/.