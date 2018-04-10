Pershing Resources Forms Strategic Alliance With America’s Gold Exploration Inc.

RENO, NV–(Marketwired – April 09, 2018) – Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK: PSGR) announced that it has signed a strategic alliance agreement with Reno based America’s Gold Exploration Inc. Under the agreement America’s Gold will provide exploration and project management consulting services to Pershing Resources. Pershing Resources will in turn provide fund raising and business consulting services to America’s Gold.

America’s Gold Exploration Inc. is a privately held mineral exploration company focused on gold and copper exploration and resource development and currently has a number of projects and joint venture interests in various stages of exploration and development. America’s Gold has major assets located in Nevada’s world class Carlin and Battle Mountain Gold Districts that are currently estimated at more than two million ounces of drill inferred gold resources. America’s Gold has an industry experienced technical team of mining professionals and, has existing relationships with several major mining companies, as well as significant junior mining relationships in Nevada, Alaska and the Western United States.

Pershing Resources’ CEO Steve Plumb stated, “We have been working with America’s Gold on several project ideas since October of last year. They have been a tremendous help in identifying opportunities for expansion as well as those within our current property portfolio. We are looking forward to working more closely with them in the future.”

Don McDowell, CEO of America’s Gold Exploration commented, “Pershing Resources has an interesting portfolio of properties. Their New Enterprise Property in Arizona is a significant exploration and development opportunity and we are looking forward to working with the Pershing Resources team on advancing and acquiring significant gold exploration and development opportunities.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release as well as the information on the Company’s website is provided solely for the reader’s general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein and on the Company’s website, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this press release and on the Company’s website, the words “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance and/or achievements of the Company or of the gold mining industry in general to be materially different from future results, performance and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver and other commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company’s properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company’s mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company’s mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration and mining company with several projects in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and owns an operations facility near Kingman, Arizona. It is currently focused on the development of its 100% owned New Enterprise and Mohave Standard properties, referred to as the New Enterprise project.

The New Enterprise project is located between the Mineral Park Porphyry Cu-Mo mine (approximately 20 miles to the northwest) and the Baghdad Cu-Mo mine (approximately 45 miles to the southeast). The Company’s other assets are comprised of mining properties in various stages of development located in the Western United States. As opportunities arise, the Company will seek to strengthen its balance sheet through acquisition of additional mineral rights and mining properties. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible mining practices and, we believe, is positioned to deliver sustained growth and performance for years to come.