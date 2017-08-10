Pershing Resources Receives BLM Permit to Begin Work on Its New Enterprise Property

RENO, NV–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK: PSGR) announced that it has received a BLM permit for its plan to clear an access road to begin a bulk sampling program on its New Enterprise Project site near Kingman Arizona. The permit will be in effect for a period of two years and specifies bulk sampling as the primary purpose for the road clearing. The primary target of the program will be a pre-existing ore stockpile that has been estimated to contain between eight to ten thousand tons of unprocessed ore. The stockpile has been sampled and been determined to contain commercially viable levels of, copper, gold, lead, silver and, zinc.

The Company has hired an outside contractor with road building and site operations expertise and is presently reviewing logistics for a project plan to transport the ore and set up an offsite crushing operation on private land near the mine site. The Company will begin work on an access road on the site in the next 60 days and plans to then begin removing material for processing after its Geologic Team has completed the field work on a planned Phase One mapping and sampling program to determine inferred mineral reserves on the property later this fall. The New Enterprise ore stockpile was sampled by the previous holder of the claims in 2010 and returned commercial values of silver and gold.

The Company plans to have an ore characterization study performed by an independent lab to confirm and document the most efficient extraction process for the sulfide ore type which is prevalent on the site. The Company plans to move forward with its bulk sampling program as soon as funding from is in place.

Pershing Resources’ CEO, Steve Plumb stated, “We are very pleased that the BLM has given us a greenlight so we can begin the next stage of our development plan for the New Enterprise. We are looking forward to making substantial progress in the coming months.”

Updates on Pershing Resources’ New Enterprise can be followed at: http://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-new-enterprise-project

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release as well as the information on the Company’s website is provided solely for the reader’s general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein and on the Company’s website, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this press release and on the Company’s website, the words “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance and/or achievements of the Company or of the gold mining industry in general to be materially different from future results, performance and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver and other commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company’s properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company’s mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company’s mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a development stage precious metals producer, focused on projects located in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and owns a development facility near Kingman, Arizona.

The Company’s current assets are comprised of mining properties located in the Western United States. The Company is presently in various stages of development on each of these properties. As opportunities arise, the Company will seek to strengthen its balance sheet through acquisition of additional mineral rights and mining properties. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible mining practices and, we believe, is positioned to deliver sustained growth and performance for years to come.

Details on the Company’s projects can be found at http://www.pershingpm.com/.