Peter Norwood, FCPA, FCA, FCMA honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award from CPABC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vancouver’s Peter Norwood, FCPA, FCA, FCMA was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). The award recognizes Norwood’s sustained distinction in his career, community service, and work within the CPA profession.

Peter Norwood, FCPA, FCA, FCMA is an innovative, engaged educator who has led the way in working with post-secondary institutions to establish accounting programs and partnerships. He spearheaded the creation of Langara College’s Bachelor of Business Administration program and was the first chair of the Langara School of Management. He also played a key role in the formation of UBC’s Diploma in Accounting program. Today, Norwood continues to educate the newest generation of accounting professionals as an instructor with Langara’s School of Management and with UBC’s Sauder School of Business.

Norwood has brought exceptional dedication to the development of the profession’s education and qualification programs. During the unification of Canada’s accounting profession, he played a leading role in creating the CPA education and certification programs. As the inaugural chair of CPA Canada’s board of evaluators, he was involved in the development, marking, and results for the first three Common Final Exams – delivering an assessment model that demonstrates the skills of Canadian CPAs. Recently, Norwood was appointed by CPA Canada as chair of the board of examiners overseeing the Professional Education Program modules.

His contributions to the profession also include serving with his CA legacy body’s council from 2005 to 2011, including as president, and as a board member with its school of business from 2005 to 2013, including serving as chair.

Norwood received a CPA Canada Volunteer Award for his outstanding contributions in the area of education, and the Ritchie McCloy Award for Volunteerism from his provincial legacy body. He is also a recipient of Langara College’s Leadership Excellence Award.

Norwood joined Deloitte Haskins & Sells in 1978, later becoming assistant director of finance with Molson Brewery, then director of education services with a legacy accounting body (CMABC). He obtained his designations in 1980 (CA) and 1992 (CMA) and was elected to fellowship in 2009.

“We are honoured to recognize Peter with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His dedication to advancing accounting education within both the profession and post-secondary institutions is truly remarkable. Peter’s contributions are invaluable and we are extremely proud of his achievements.”

