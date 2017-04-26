Petrocapita Announces Aggregate Proceeds of $1,338,307.74 From Preferred Trust Units and Class ‘A’ Shares of a Subsidiary (Tied Offering)

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) - Petrocapita Income Trust (CSE:PCE.UN)(CSE:PCE.UN.CN) (“Petrocapita”) announces a second Close in the sum of $1,338,000.00 of its 9% Preferred Trust Units and $307.74 tied Class ‘A’ Shares of a subsidiary created to hold both oil and gas assets and complimentary midstream assets pursuant to the February 08, 2017 announcement of a $20 million Preferred Unit Offering.

Details related to the Tied Offering Close have been filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.theCSE.com) and under Petrocapita’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Petrocapita

Petrocapita Income Trust is a Specified Investment Flow Through trust developing and acquiring heavy oil production and infrastructure assets in the Lloydminster area of east central Alberta and west central Saskatchewan through its wholly owned subsidiary, Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. Petrocapita owns and/or operates 445 gross (426.3 net) oil wells, 91 gross (22 net) gas wells, 19 produced water disposal facilities, 3 custom oil processing facilities, 3 natural gas compressor stations, 72.75 km in pipelines, oil well service rigs, fluid haul tractors and trailers, motor graders, and well site processing equipment. It is seeking accretive opportunities to acquire both oil production and complimentary midstream assets during a cyclical low in the oil and gas markets.