Petrolia Energy Announces the passing of one of its Directors, Lee H. Lytton

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – April 06, 2018) – Petrolia Energy Corporation (OTCQB: BBLS) (“Petrolia” or the “Company”) announces today with great sadness that Mr. Lee H. Lytton III, its esteemed Board Member and Corporate Secretary, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Austin, Texas at the age of 74 years. Mr. Lytton has been a member of Petrolia Energy’s Board of Directors since 2014.

Mr. Lytton graduated from St. Edward’s University and St. Mary’s School of Law and began his career as a special agent for the FBI, followed by time in private law practice. For the past 30 years, he served as a tenured professor of law at St. Mary’s School of Law in San Antonio; specializing in Oil and Gas Law and Texas Land & Title.

The Chairman of the Board of Petrolia, Leo Womack stated, “We are deeply saddened to announce Lee’s passing. His wealth of knowledge and expertise, practical advice and guidance made an invaluable contribution to Petrolia for which we are forever grateful. Apart from his role as a Director, Lee was also a friend and he will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and management of the Company, our thoughts and prayers are with Lee’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

It is the current intention of the Company to continue with a Board of Directors comprised of six members with a seventh Board member to be nominated and appointed by the Board to fill Mr. Lytton’s vacant position, within the next few days. The Board will continue to focus on achieving growth in cash flow and production from its current asset base, while building an attractive portfolio of drilling and exploration opportunities.

ABOUT PETROLIA ENERGY CORPORATION

Petrolia Energy Corporation is a US-based, oil & gas exploration, production and service company with operations in the United States and Indonesia. The Company focuses on redeveloping existing oil fields in well-established oil rich regions in the US such as the Permian, employing industry-leading technologies to create added value. In Indonesia, the Company is situated in the prolific Indonesian Sumatra basin, focused on discovering, appraising, developing and producing its interests in 5 Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and 1 Joint Study Agreement (JSA).

