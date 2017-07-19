Petrolia Resumes Work on Bourque Property

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) - Pétrolia Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PEA) is pleased to announce that work has resumed on Bourque wells 1 and 3. Equipment arrived on the site on July 18 and work has restarted as of this morning. The following operations will be performed:

Resuming the production test / well cleaning operations on the Bourque HZ No 1 R1 well by swabbing out fluids with coiled tubing and nitrogen to better quantify reservoir productivity, collect bottom-hole sample and static state data (PVT), and confirm the pressure regime.

Resuming the production test / well cleaning operations on the Bourque HZ No 3 by swabbing out fluids with coiled tubing and nitrogen.

Work carried out in fall 2016 on these two wells established the presence of oil and gas in the reservoir. This work will allow the collection of data that will be used to prepare the next steps, namely the completion of these two wells in anticipation of bringing them into production.

The Murdochville citizen’s committee – made up of three representatives of the citizens of Murdochville, one hunting association representative, and one Côte-de-Gaspé MRC representative – as well as the mayors of the concerned municipalities will be kept up-to-date on the next operations on these wells.

About Pétrolia

Pétrolia is a junior oil and gas exploration company which owns interests in oil and gas licences covering 16,000 km², which represents almost 23% of the Québec territory under lease. Pétrolia is a leader in Quebec oil and gas exploration and its vision is to develop hydrocarbons, by people here, for here. The social and environmental dimensions are a major concern of Pétrolia and its exploration process. Through its Investissement PEA Inc. subsidiary, Pétrolia holds 21,7 % of the Hydrocarbons Anticosti L.P. and its Pétrolia Anticosti Inc. subsidiary is the operator of its Île d’Anticosti project. Pétrolia has 108,399,683 shares issued and outstanding.

