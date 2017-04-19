PetroMaroc Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 19, 2017) - PetroMaroc Corporation plc (TSX VENTURE:PMA), an independent oil and gas company focused on Morocco (the “Company” or “PetroMaroc”) wishes to provide an update regarding its interests in the Sidi Moktar licence and the Zag licence.

Sidi Moktar

Following completion of the sale of the Company’s interests in the Sidi Moktar licences to Sound Energy plc (“Sound Energy”), the Company received ordinary shares of Sound which currently total approximately 16 million shares, retained a 10% net profit interest in any future cash flows from the Kechoula structure within the Sidi Moktar licences and also retained a 5% net profit interest in any future cash flows from structures within the Sidi Moktar licences other than the Kechoula structure. As announced by Sound Energy on April 18, 2017, a rig is being mobilised to Sidi Moktar, and is expected to arrive in May 2017, upon which, Sound Energy will re-enter and test the two existing wells on the Kechoula discovery which, subject to initial well results, may include a side-track and an extended well test thereafter.

Zag Licence

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Longreach Oil and Gas Ventures Limited, is a party to a petroleum agreement (the “Petroleum Agreement”) dated June 18, 2009 between Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (“ONHYM”) and San Leon Morocco Limited (the “Operator”). As a result of the minimum work commitment under the Petroleum Agreement not being fulfilled, ONHYM has seized funds posted as a bank guarantee, including US$600,000 lodged by the Company. In addition, ONHYM has demanded that the Company pay a further US$600,000, being the Company’s share of the residual penalty. The Company has notified ONHYM that a “force majeure” has occurred pursuant to the Petroleum Agreement due to financial, commercial and operational challenges on the licence over a number of years. The Company will seek to work with ONHYM and the Operator to expedite a mutually agreed resolution; however, the Company may be required to proceed to legal arbitration to preserve its rights.

About PetroMaroc

PetroMaroc Corporation plc is an independent oil and gas exploration company. PetroMaroc holds a substantial share position in Sound Energy (currently approximately 16 million ordinary shares of Sound Energy) and net profit interests in the Sidi Moktar licence (onshore Morocco), which the Company considers to be a committed long-term partner who will work to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the Essaouira region. PetroMaroc is a public company and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PMA”.

