PetroShare Corp. Issues Second Quarter 2017 Production & Operations Update; Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Release Date

ENGLEWOOD, CO–(Marketwired – August 03, 2017) – PetroShare Corp. (OTCQB: PRHR), a Colorado-based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver Julesberg Basin, today provided the production rate during its 2017 second quarter, the progress of its operated drilling program, and set the date of its second quarter financial operating results.

Second Quarter Production

During the second quarter of 2017, PetroShare’s net production averaged 1,302 BOED, which represents an increase of 196% from the average production rate in the first quarter of 440 BOED. The production increase was largely attributable to the Company’s continued participation as a non-operator in the 14-well Jacobucci pad. The 14 Jacobucci wells are mid-range laterals and represent approximately 2.4 wells net to PetroShare’s interest. The wells are performing at or above original expectations.

Operations Update

As previously reported, the Company began drilling operations on its 14-well operated Shook pad during the second quarter of 2017. The Shook pad is split into a west half and an east half. The 7 wells on the west half have been drilled and are approximately 4,300 feet in lateral length while the 7 wells on the east half will be approximately 5,600 feet in lateral length. The Company is currently drilling the 12th well on the pad, having previously drilled, cased and cemented 11 wells. Drilling operations are scheduled to be completed in August and completion activities are expected to commence upon rig demobilization and facility installations, all of which is subject to capital availability. The Shook pad is comprised of 6 Codell wells, 4 Niobrara B, 2 Niobrara C and 2 Niobrara A bench wells. PetroShare retains an approximate 45% working interest and 38% net revenue interest in the 14 wells.

Frederick J. Witsell, President of the Company, commented, “We are pleased with the contribution made to our production by our non-operated assets, and that we are executing our operated drilling program according to the timeline and budget we set earlier this year. These activities are serving to increase our proved reserve base. We continue to build our asset base in the Wattenberg Field, both through asset purchases, such as the Morning Gun transaction which was completed last quarter, and through ongoing organic leasing efforts. Along with our strategic partner, we have assembled nearly 33,000 gross acres, 20,000 net acres (10,000 net to the Company) over the past eighteen months in the DJ Basin.”

Financial Operations Release Date

PetroShare plans to issue its second quarter financial release on Monday, August 14th at 7am E.T.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Members of PetroShare’s senior management will participate in the following hosted investor events:

Enercom’s The OIL & GAS CONFERENCE

August 13-17, 2017 Denver, CO

Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference

September 25, 2017 Denver, CO

Johnson Rice & Company 2017 Energy Conference

September 25-27, 2017 New Orleans, LA

Presentations provided in conjunction with these events and event details will be available on PetroShare’s website at www.petrosharecorp.com at the time of the respective presentation.

