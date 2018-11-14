Petroteq Provides Corporate Update

CBJ Newsmakers

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE: PQCF), a fully integrated oil and gas company, is pleased to provide the following corporate updates:

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Abrams as the newest member to the Company’s Advisory Board. The Company’s Advisory Board provides guidance and insight to the management team on the Company’s strategic initiatives and go forward strategy as it relates to operational activities of the Company’s Asphalt Ridge Plant. Pursuant to an Advisory Board Agreement, Mr. Abrams will be issued 100,000 common shares of the Company vesting in three instalments between January 1, 2019 and August 1, 2019. The share issuance has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and upon issuance will be subject to a four month hold period.

The Company has agreed to complete shares for debt transactions, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 566,794 common shares at market price in satisfaction of US$413,760 of indebtedness currently owed to two arm’s length service providers. The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve its cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital. The shares will be issued upon acceptance by the TSXV and approval by the directors of the Company. The common shares issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

The Company has entered into a consulting agreement with ICR, LLC (“ICR”) to provide general investor relations consulting services for an initial term of October 15, 2018 to February 15, 2019, at which time either party may terminate the agreement upon 60 days’ notice. ICR, based in New York City, has five offices in the U.S. and one in Beijing. ICR will be paid a monthly fee of US$8,000. The Company and ICR act at arm’s length, and ICR has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to ICR is for services only. The consulting agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSXV.

The Company announces the issuance of an aggregate of 320,408 common shares to two arm’s length parties for gross proceeds of an aggregate US$169,000 (20,408 shares at US$0.49 and 300,000 at US$0.53). The net proceeds will be used by the Company on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, for potential acquisitions of new oil sands resources, and for working capital. The issuances are subject to final approval of the TSXV. The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

The Company also announces a proposed private placement of up to 5,555,555 common shares and warrants exercisable for up to up 5,555,555 common shares for gross proceeds to the Company of up to US$3 million. Any shares issued pursuant to the private placement will be issued at a price equal to or greater than US$0.54 and any warrants issued will be exercisable at a price equal to or greater than US$0.67. To date, the Company has received irrevocable subscriptions from 22 arm’s length subscribers for 2,113,267 common shares at prices ranging from US$0.54 to US$0.85 and warrants exercisable at US$1.50 for 1,762,439 common shares for gross proceeds to the Company of US$1,325,000. The net proceeds will be used by the Company on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, for potential acquisitions of new oil sands resources, and for working capital. The issuances are subject to approval of the TSXV and upon issuance all securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period.

The Company has mailed its meeting materials for its Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders to be held on November 23, 2018. At the Meeting, in addition to a resolution to amend the fixed number of its option plan, shareholders will be asked to consider and vote upon a proposed share consolidation of one post-consolidation common share for up to ten pre-consolidation common shares (the “Consolidation”) for the purposes of meeting the listing requirements for the NASDAQ Capital Market. As announced on September 26, 2018, the Company had originally planned for a one for five consolidation but due to the pressure on its share price it is now seeking approval for up to ten in the event it is necessary to meet the listing requirements for the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Consolidation is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV. Acceptance of the listing of the common shares is subject to approval, in part, based on the Company’s ability to meet minimum listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market. While the Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing criteria, no assurance can be given that its application will be approved. The Meeting materials, including a copy of the notice of meeting and management information circular, are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a fully integrated oil and gas company focused on the development and implementation of a new proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits. Petroteq is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Our proprietary process produces zero greenhouse gas, zero waste and requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction facility located near Vernal, Utah. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary PetroBLOQ, LLC, is seeking to develop the first blockchain based platform created exclusively for the supply chain needs of the oil & gas sector. For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy and PetroBLOQ.com.

