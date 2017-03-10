PFSweb Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call for Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. ET

ALLEN, TX–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) – PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) (PFS), a global commerce service provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

PFS CEO Mike Willoughby and CFO Tom Madden will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-548-7911

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-4907

Conference ID: 9392101

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=123341 and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 30, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9392101

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (PFS) (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal USA, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Charlotte Russe, Anastasia Beverly Hills, David’s Bridal, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.