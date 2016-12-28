PGA National Resort & Spa Launches The BearTrap with HD Golf

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – December 28, 2016) – High Definition Golf, the world’s leading golf simulator, was selected by PGA National Resort & Spa for the NEW Bear Trap Indoor Golf Center.

Located in Palm Beach Florida, PGA National Resort & Spa is a global, marque destination for golfers. To expand product & service offerings, the resort launched an indoor learning facility. Called The Bear Trap, after the challenging sequential 3 holes 15/16/17 on the Championship course, the Center is dedicated to providing exceptional coaching & club fitting.

The HD Golf Simulator delivers on-demand, weatherproof golf instruction, making it much easier to help golfers improve. Steven Cox, PGA Professional at PGA National, selected HD Golf “Because the realism & accuracy of the system is incredible. We have top-calibre golfers here, and therefore must deliver tier-one instruction. The HD Golf Simulator was, from a technological and usability perspective, superior to any comparable simulator in-market. The simulator allows us to coach around the clock, regardless of outdoor conditions.’

“When PGA National called us with plans to integrate an indoor golf center, we were thrilled”, stated Todd Richardson, CEO of HD Golf. “Our commitment to incredibly realistic, pinpoint accurate golf made us a natural fit with one of the world’s most prestigious golf resorts. We enjoy working with Steve and the team at PGA National Resort & Spa.”

Since 2003, HD Golf™ has manufactured and installed thousands of simulators in more than 50 countries, earning a global reputation as the World’s Most Amazing Golf Simulator. As the technology leader and fastest growing simulator producer globally, top PGA Tour players, luxury hotels & resorts, discerning homeowners and top-ranked golf clubs only select HD Golf™.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/RaVkL4fB33I