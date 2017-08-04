PharmaVOICE Recognizes Advanced Clinical Executive in Top 100 Most Inspiring People

DEERFIELD, IL–(Marketwired – August 04, 2017) – Advanced Clinical, a clinical development organization providing CRO, FSP, Quality & Validation, and Strategic Staffing services, congratulates Caroline Redeker, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, who was recognized in the 2017 PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences for her contributions driving industry-leading change within the life sciences industry and Advanced Clinical. PharmaVOICE recognizes Ms. Redeker as a trusted advisor and focused leader within clinical research organizations. Caroline is a champion for leading change within businesses by taking on new initiatives that fundamentally improve the customer experience. She understands the high quality of talent and technology needed to compete in the CRO industry, and helps provide that value to customers in order to bring treatments to patients faster. As a forward-thinking leader, Ms. Redeker is driven to produce the best solutions for the next generation of drug development.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized among these leading industry professionals,” said Caroline Redeker, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. “I am motivated by the challenges we face today in clinical research industry, and am committed to seeking better solutions that meet the needs of patients, sites, sponsors and our service delivery partners. I am proud of the momentum we are seeing within Advanced Clinical and across the industry.”

The PharmaVOICE 100 was established to celebrate the men and women throughout the life-sciences industry who provide inspiration through their innovative and motivational approaches to the industry’s challenges. A special July/August issue of PharmaVOICE magazine and the PharmaVOICE 100 Celebration in September will recognize the honorees.

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is an award-winning clinical development organization that provides CRO, FSP, Quality & Validation, and Strategic Talent Acquisition services for biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations. Our mission is to deliver a better clinical experience for our clients. To learn more, visit www.advancedclinical.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/4/11G143726/Images/pharmavoice-100-winner-ad0a77f0effab12f986be1e2fd8a9b8e.jpg