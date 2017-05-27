Phenomenex Opens New Gas Chromatography Research and Manufacturing Facility

TORRANCE, CA–(Marketwired – May 27, 2017) – Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, announces the opening of a new manufacturing and development facility dedicated to the company’s gas chromatography (GC) columns, marketed under the Zebron™ brand name. The 15,000-square-foot facility, which was designed and extensively renovated specifically for Phenomenex, is located in the Sacramento, Calif. suburb of El Dorado Hills. Prior to the expansion, GC products were manufactured in Sutter Creek, Calif.

The new location supports twice the production capacity and enables improved logistics and delivery speeds to the company’s global customers. Phenomenex is currently expanding sales internationally as demand for GC columns grows in North America and Europe as well as in India and China, particularly in food testing applications.

“The Phenomenex GC manufacturing and development operation has a rich and long history,” comments Emmet Welch, senior product development manager for Phenomenex. “We are staffed with scientists and production experts with decades of leadership in every aspect of GC column technology and manufacturing. In fact, many of our current staff have more than 25 years experience in column technology development.” The new facility includes organic synthesis, R&D and analytical labs.

“Detailed and exhaustive planning went into creating an efficient production floor, using lean principles to maximize the use of space while minimizing the movement of people and materials. We have also included a centralized piping system that reduces the cost and movement of process gasses,” continued Welch. “With advanced, automated workflows, this new facility will be capable of supporting significant growth in Phenomenex GC manufacturing and new product development for many years.”

The facility’s work environment for employees features a bright, colorful and open design, complete with inspiring, art-filled spaces and an outside athletic center. Phenomenex founder, Fasha Mahjoor, remarked, “Phenomenex is known for the vibrant colors and pleasing architectural spaces that are the hallmarks of our corporate headquarters. Our people are the reason for our success, and it’s our goal and responsibility to give them an environment that inspires teamwork and camaraderie and promotes their health and well-being.”

