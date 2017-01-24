Phoenix Bankruptcy Attorney Offers Advice for Avoiding IRS Audits — Oswalt Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ–(Marketwired – January 24, 2017) – With the tax filing season due to start on Jan. 23, attorneys with Phoenix-based bankruptcy firm the Oswalt Law Group is offering advice for Arizonans to avoid being audited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“It’s important to remember that while there are no guarantees for avoiding an IRS audit, there are ways to avoid drawing attention from the IRS to your tax returns,” said one Oswalt attorney.

Among the things to avoid doing while filing tax returns, The Oswalt Law Group recommends not:

Filing a paper return.

Whether it’s a simple easy-to-make mathematical error or hard-to-read handwriting, paper returns reportedly have a 21% error rate compared to 0.5% of e-filed returns;

Receiving the Earned Income Credit (EITC) but having no adjusted gross income.

An already large amount of fraud (estimated to be between 21 percent and 26 percent) on EITC payments has drawn interest from the IRS;

Reporting too many Schedule C losses.

New businesses, especially home-based ones, are expected to report losses via Schedule C but write-offs for ongoing losses can alert the IRS;

Claiming lots of business expenses.

Before claiming expenses, make sure they’re necessary to do your job.

