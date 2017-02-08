Phoseon Technology Exhibits LED Curing Solutions at Advanced Tech Korea

HILLSBORO, OR–(Marketwired – February 07, 2017) – Phoseon will showcase the latest UV LED curing solutions for adhesive, coating and ink applications at the upcoming Advanced Tech Korea event in Seoul, South Korea. Visit the Phoseon exhibit, booth number C-11, to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a perfect fit for your application. Phoseon’s products are compact, easy to integrate, and achieve high intensity output through optimized LED thermal management. Users of Phoseon LED curing systems can process a variety of materials (including thin and heat-sensitive substrates) at maximum production speeds with low-input power.

Phoseon’s patented TargetCure™ and WhisperCool™ technologies offer customers process stability, which translates directly to higher productivity, thereby improving profitability. TargetCure™ technology provides users with precise, consistent, and stable curing: precise curing when the lamp is turned on, consistent UV output through ambient temperature variation, and stable curing over the lifetime of the UV LED curing unit. WhisperCool™ technology provides powerful, quiet, and safe curing: a quieter solution with high UV output and small form factor.

Advanced Tech Korea will take place February 15-17 at Seoul Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Seoul, South Korea. It will showcase a wide variety of printing related equipment for label, screen and inkjet printers, manufacturing machinery, drying and curing equipment associated with this sector. Visitors to the Advanced Tech Korea show will also have access to the Opto Tech, Flexible Display, Touch Panel and Automotive Display shows.

Come and visit us to find out more about our latest products.

About Phoseon Technology

In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications, and has recently expanded into Life Sciences. As the world leader in providing UV LED solutions, Phoseon engineers patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific needs. The company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.