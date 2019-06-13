Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | PHOTOS: Aleafia Health Completes Planting of Canada’s First Legal Outdoor Cannabis Crop PHOTOS: Aleafia Health Completes Planting of Canada’s First Legal Outdoor Cannabis Crop CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedGT Gold Commences Phase 1 Exploration Drilling Program at Saddle NorthStratabound Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Trading of New SharesLift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo Toronto Ushered in “Legalization 2.0” With New Consumer and Edibles Data and Record-Setting Industry Attendance