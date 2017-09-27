Pianist Arash Behzadi Releases New Album ‘Elsewhere’

Toronto, ON, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Personal loss, yearning, passionate love, heartache, prescient dreams and healing journeys are central to the powerful musical narratives in pianist/composer Arash Behzadi’s newest album, Elsewhere, which will be released October 27th 12 a.m. EST.

Arash Behzadi’s solo piano compositions are musical narratives that reflect the trials and triumphs of life through deeply personal stories and transformational experiences which he invites his audience to share. Elsewhere is reflective of the gamut of human experience and emotion. It’s about the drama of life.

“I feel that my music is universal and timeless,” Behzadi says. “It never ages. And because of that people feel an instant connection. It speaks to people of all ages. It opens up emotions and it heals.”

In a series of recent visits to Bali, Behzadi found an unexpected inner peace and tranquillity in the timeless island’s ancient sacred temples and its gentle people.

His own personal transformation has inspired him to share his passion for the healing powers of music which we see reflected in pieces on the album such as “Heartfelt,” an intensely personal composition, peaceful yet powerful, exposing a touching vulnerability yet confident in its execution. Other pieces were designed to bring about the healing of relationships and reunite people who had grown apart.

Because the piano has the capacity to mirror human experience in all its complexities, from moments of profound sadness and loss to exhilaration and new beginnings, Behzadi envisions his compositions serving at many levels – from movie scores to beneficial and creative adjuncts to the work of physicians and therapists and live yoga meditation.

Behzadi is an exciting new Persian-Canadian talent, a New Age pianist/composer with a global audience. He has performed worldwide including the renowned Bali Spirit Festival, in Geneva, New York, Dubai and at the 2015 Pan Am Games as well as the Tirgan Festival in Toronto. Elsewhere is his second album following the successful release of With Closed Eyes along with several music videos filmed in Bali, Geneva, Florida, Northern Ontario and Toronto, all of which can be viewed on his website.

