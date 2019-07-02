Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Pieridae Energy Limited Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares and Convertible Debentures for a Total of $12.2 Million Pieridae Energy Limited Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares and Convertible Debentures for a Total of $12.2 Million CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDalfen Industrial Acquires Northfield Fulfilment CenterDalfen Industrial Acquires Northfield Fulfilment CenterThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement to Raise $662,482